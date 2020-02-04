Snowmobiler Involed In Fatal Crash Identified

On Friday, January 31, at around 5:14 p,m, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a snowmobile accident in the town of Redfield.

The accident occurred on New York State Trail C5 in the area of the intersection with Trail C5A.

Investigation revealed that a group of approximately ten snowmobilers were traveling together when one snowmobile collided with another, causing it to rollover, ejecting the operator.

The operator who was ejected has been identified as Rexford Larock, 47, from Huntersville, NC.

Larock later died due to injuries suffered in the accident.

The other snowmobile operator involved in the collision has been identified as Andrew Lambert, 41, from Fleetwood, Pa.

Lambert was not treated for any injuries on scene.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by good Samaritans, Redfield Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Flight and NOCA Ambulance.

