Great Lakes St. Lawrence Pacesetter Award Presented To Port Of Oswego Authority

OSWEGO – Members of the board of the Port of Oswego Authority (POA) and William Scriber, POA executive director, recently accepted the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award at their July board meeting from Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation.
It was announced by Frances Enwright, chair, Port board of directors. The Port of Oswego was one of six Great Lakes ports to receive this award in recognition of increased international cargo tonnage shipped through the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.
It is the third time they have received it in past 4 years. More than 237,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.
