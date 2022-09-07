Port Of Oswego Awards Building Contract For $2.1 Million New Goble Dry Dock Marina

OSWEGO – The Port of Oswego Authority (POA), recently awarded a construction contract to W.D. Malone Trucking & Excavating Inc. of Oswego to build its new $2.1 million deep-water marina on the site of the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard, adjacent to the Port’s West Pier, according to William Scriber, POA executive director and CEO.

The Port announced the project last November. Phase two of the construction is expected to begin this fall and be complete by late spring of 2023.

“We are extremely happy to have awarded this project to a local contractor,” said Frances Enwright, POA board chairperson. “It’s exciting to be creating more opportunities for boaters in Oswego and access to facilities on Lake Ontario”

The new deep water marina is part of the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was created in 2019 to improve Lake Ontario Communities.

“Projects like the marina cement the Port Authority’s mission to not only create industrial and commercial development, but recreational opportunities as well,” Scriber said. “I’m delighted that we are advancing our major position as a multi-faceted Port Authority on the Great Lakes.”

Under the REDI program, the Port of Oswego Authority was awarded $1.8 million dollars to create the new marina. They also received an additional $361,284 from the Passenger Freight Rail Assistance Program for the project.

“The 24-slip marina will have modern docks with both power and water available,” Scriber said. “It will also have a pavilion and new bathroom facilities—all within walking distance to downtown Oswego—and will focus on the boating community and allow direct access to the many local businesses downtown.”

Included in the new marina will be a docking area for the H. Lee White Museum’s boat for lighthouse tours.

“Because this is a deep water marina, it will accommodate deeper draft recreational boats in a protected area, thus eliminating the need for a breakwater when they are tied up there,” Scriber said.

The Port owns the Oswego Marina, the original Port of Oswego, and is the only deep-water marina in the Oswego Harbor and one of a few on Lake Ontario on the New York side.

The historical port is also home to the H. Lee White Marine Museum, historic maritime district, and 14 companies that call it home for its domestic and international operations.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in the Great Lakes, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures

For more information, visit www.portoswego.com

