Port Of Oswego Donates Grain Rescue Shields To City Of Oswego Fire Department

March 29, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
The Port of Oswego recently donated grain rescue shields designed for grain entrapment rescues. “The Port of Oswego has stepped up as a major player in soybean and grain export on the Great Lakes,” said William Scriber, the Port’s executive director. “The recent opening of our NY State Grain Export Center and growing list of grain export contracts has solidified our position as a regional leader in this area and as a result, we’ll have a large increase in grain handling and grain loading operations here at the Port. This specialized equipment helps quickly isolate and rescue individuals who may be enveloped in grain.” Accepting the rescue shield donation are, from left, Oswego firefighters Jacob Henson and Josh Wilcox. Joining them are, from right, Scriber and Pat McMahon, supervisor of facilities for the Port.

