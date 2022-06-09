Port Secures $4.75 Million For Harbor Breakwater Repairs, Includes Preservation Of Lighthouse Foundation

Following two-years of advocating by the Port Authority of Oswego (POA), they recently secured $4.75 million in federal funding to make critical repairs to the harbor’s breakwater, said William Scriber, POA executive director.  “We are extremely grateful for the support from U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer to make this happen,” Scriber said. “ At our urging, part of this funding was earmarked for repairs to preserve the West Pierhead Lighthouse’s foundation.

            “The Port has been legislatively charged to be stewards of the Oswego harbor, and we are elated that these repairs will move forward this summer. It is just one example of our mission to protect and promote the commercial and recreational development of our harbor.”

            The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE),  Buffalo District awarded the $4.75 million contract to  Michigan-based Dean Marine Excavating for repairs to the Oswego Harbor west arrowhead breakwater and the foundation of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. According to USACE, both the breakwater and lighthouse foundation have been significantly damaged by storms, wave action and deterioration for more than 90 years. Repairs will ensure continued safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels between Lake Ontario and the other Great Lakes. It also ensures that the lighthouse foundation will stay secure and strong for years to come.

            “The repairs to the breakwater and lighthouse foundations are essential to ensuring safe navigation of Oswego Harbor well into the future,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Commander of the Buffalo District in June 7 USACE news release. “It is very rewarding to work with our partners, including the Port Authority, on a project which will contribute significantly to the commerce and recreation of Oswego and the region.” Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $24.4 million in business revenue, 119 direct, indirect and induced jobs, and $8 million in labor income to the transportation sector.

            Construction is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2022. Repairs will consist of an armor stone overlay with stone sizes of up to 20 tons. USACE previously completed repairs to 1,100 feet of the west arrowhead breakwater’s lake side in 2018 and 2019.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people. As one of the most productive ports in North America, the port supports 209 local jobs, $26.7 million in economic activity, and $13.8 million in personal income and local consumption expenditures, Scriber said.

