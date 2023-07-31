Scriber Elected Secretary Of American Great Lakes Ports Association

William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority (POA), was elected secretary of the American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) last week.

“This is the first time, to my knowledge, that Oswego has had an officer in the AGLPA,” Scriber said. ”It’s an honor to serve as secretary for this coalition of ports promoting maritime commerce and economic development in our port communities.”

Scriber joined the POA in 2009 as logistics manager and has been the director since 2017. Under his leadership, the POA has been awarded the prestigious Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award four out of the last five years for increases in cargo shipped, and the port set a record year in 2022 with shipping alone up over 300% compared to 2021.

Founded in 1977, AGLPA represents the interests of commercial ports and port users on the United States side of the Great Lakes. AGLPA works to influence public policies with the goal of fostering maritime commerce and related employment in the Great Lakes region. AGLPA works to educate policy makers, media, and the general public regarding the critical role of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway shipping in the region’s economy.

The Port of Oswego’s strategic location at the crossroads of the Northeastern North American shipping market, puts them less than 350 miles from 60 million people.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...