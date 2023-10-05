Oswego County Federal Credit Union Members Can Earn a 3.25% Rebate on Checking Accounts

OSWEGO, NY, October 5, 2023- Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has announced a new promotion for its members. As of October 2, credit union members can earn a 3.25% rebate on their average daily balance, up to a maximum of $20,000.

“We are always looking for ways to give back to our members,” said Bill Carhart, CEO of OCFCU. “This promotion is a great way for our members to earn some extra money on their savings.”

To qualify for the increased rebate, members must complete fifteen debit card transactions per month, make at least one monthly direct deposit totaling a minimum of $500, sign up to receive monthly e-statements, and enroll in OCFCU online banking.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our members to earn this rebate and hope they will take advantage of this great opportunity,” added Carhart.

To learn more about Oswego County Federal Credit Union or to become a member, visit oswegofcu.org.

About Oswego Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services. OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of more than 13,000 members throughout Oswego County.

