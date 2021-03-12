Burritt Motors Tykes and Learn to Skate Program in Oswego Completes Successful 2020-21 Season

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s Tyke and Learn to Skate Program sponsored by Burritt Motors, recently completed their 2020-21 hockey season.

Oswego Minor Hockey Association Tykes Knox Miller, Jax Miller, Michael Digby and Grace Digby joined Coach Jim Odmundsen (left) recently at Burritt Motors to present owner Rich Burritt with their sponsorship plaque and to say thanks for another successful Tyke and Learn to Skate season. Burritt Motors has been the program sponsor for the past several years.

“Thank you to all of the players, families and coaches who participated in another successful Tyke and Learn to Skate hockey season,” said OMHA Tyke Coordinator Sandy Kunzwiler. “We also greatly appreciate the program sponsorship and continued support from Burritt Motors. Their commitment to Oswego hockey for the past several years has provided so much to our youngest skaters in the community.”

According to Kunzwiler, the volunteers who supported the program on and off the ice were also instrumental to the success of this season.

“Our program doesn’t happen without the early morning commitments from our coaches and volunteers,” said Kunzwiler. “We thank each and every one of them!”

Oswego Tyke Sullivan Smegelsky handles the puck with teammates Grace Digby (left), Noah Dawson (blue), and Brayden Alexander (#77) in recent action at Cullinan Ice Rink in Oswego this past 2020-21 season.

Coaches for the 2020-21 season included: Derek Harrington, Dustin Wahrendorf, Robert Alexander, Jim Omundsen, Neal Pecore, Mark Digby, Chris Sturick, Matt Haynes, Josh Flett, Greg Sharkey. Adam Michalski, Andrew Lazzaro, Maddi Bartholemew, and Nick Cherchio. Volunteers included: Shana Smegelsky, Jessica Miller, and Kunzwiler.

 

