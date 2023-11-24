Grit And Durability Foundation For The Future Of Oswego Football

BY Rob Tetro

OSWEGO – Eight football players recently played in their final game for the Oswego varsity football team. Wide receiver/defensive back Anthony Burke, defensive end/tight end/offensive lineman Arroyo Fierro, running back/linebacker Antonio Rivera, wide receiver/punter Gus Potter, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Hayden Sanders, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Carter Guynn, center/linebacker Mason Sinclair and wide receiver/defensive lineman Spencer Therrien conclude their Oswego football careers with an enhanced desire for success.

According to Oswego varsity football coach Jason Primrose, his seniors enter the next phase of their lives having faith that hard work can pay off. It was emphasized this season that success doesn’t always come quickly, nor is it guaranteed. When players have a desire to keep working hard during challenging times, grit and tenacity will lead them forward. “The definition of faith is doing (something) even though you’re not sure what the outcome is going to be,” Primrose said. “You just know eventually it’s going to work out for you.”

Seven of Primrose’s eight seniors played for him in each of his four years as Oswego’s varsity football coach. He’s enjoyed watching their development since their freshmen year. Although Potter was brand new to the sport of football, he was a solid contributor for Primrose this season. Potter’s sound leadership on and off the field earned him the designation of team captain. Rivera made his time count at running back. As a ninth grader, Sinclair may have been considered an undersized center. However, effort and determination paved the way for him to be a multi-year starter.

Primrose is excited to see what the 2024 season has in store for his team. Oswego will have many returning players vying to fill the roster vacancies those eight seniors leave behind. These players saw older players have faith, struggle, work hard to overcome, and earn acclaim for it. Burke and Fierro played in the Arcaro Classic exceptional seniors’ game on November 9 in Liverpool. Primrose believes his younger players will be ready to meet that example or even build on it next season.

A big piece of Primrose’s efforts to solidify the foundation for Oswego football’s future is his relationship with lower-level coaches. Primrose’s defensive coordinator Kory McTague also serves as an executive board member for Oswego Pop Warner. McTague welcomes Primrose to practice from time to time. This allows Primrose to interact with the younger players and express his appreciation for their hard work and dedication. He wants players to know they are also a part of the program, which is an approach he takes with Oswego’s modified football team as well. With Primrose seeking cohesion throughout the program, Oswego’s younger football players are learning techniques that are similar to what its varsity football players are learning. “The teams and the programs that are good have everybody on the same page,” Primrose said. “I want those kids to know that they are part of the program. Their time and work (are) not in vain. It’s valuable. We see what they are doing and what they are learning.”

