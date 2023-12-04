Oswego Boys Varsity Basketball Team Starts Season With 73-57 Win Over Solvay

From Bob Connelly:

OSWEGO – The Oswego Boys Varsity Basketball Team started the season on a high note Friday night at Powers Gymnasium. The Buccaneers claimed a hard-fought opening night victory over the Solvay Bearcats by a score of 73-57.

The Buccaneers came out ready to play and raced to a 28-11 lead at the end of the opening quarter. At halftime, Oswego owned a 42-24 advantage.

Solvay attempted to cut into the Oswego lead early in the third quarter, but the Bucs continued to hold the upper hand and led 63-43 with eight minutes remaining.

The energy was at a high level from the entire team in a true team victory.

Senior forward Moreno Fenty led the Oswego scoring with 27 points. Camden Atkinson contributed 17 points and Tommy Kirwan contributed 14 markers.

Noah Bwalya added four points with Kevin Waters, James Carr, and Aidan DeSantis scoring three points each. Cooper Fitzgerald hit for two points.

Oswego will next be in competition on Thursday night when they travel to Central Square.

