OSWEGO – The Oswego Girls Varsity lacrosse team opened their season with a road trip to VVS on Saturday April 2. With a strong first half and an even stronger second half, they won on the road 21-7.

Several Oswego Bucs scored for the win and Goaltenders Bruns and Sinclair both saw time in net.

This week the Bucs host down the road rival Fulton on Thursday and then head up north to Carthage on Saturday.

“To begin the season with a win is a great feeling for us, we have talked about really trying to drive to goal as much as we can and seeing the offensive side more than we see the defensive side. The team accomplished that with our first game,” said Coach Teddy Beers. “We know we are going to see some tough games coming in the next several weeks. We only have 5 home games this year so we will become road warriors for almost all of the second half of our game season. Thursday night will be a good test for us as we know the Fulton program has a few girls who can shoot the ball well and we know that we will have to play more defense. As a group we need to see tough games and tough defenses so we can learn from it and make adjustments. We are a young group and they have worked hard in practices and we will continue to grow. April break will see us with 3 home games which will be 3 tough games as well.”

Date of Contest: 4.2.22

Opponent: V-V-S

Scores: Oswego 21 – VVS 7

Highlights:

Avery, Azalia – assist – 1 point

Cisson, Kaelyn – ground ball

Connelly, Amanda – 4 goals, 4 assist – 8 point, 1 ground ball, 1 draw control, 1 caused turnover

DiBlasi, Alaina – 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points, 9 ground balls, 5 draw controls

Fritton, Kylie – 7 goals 2 assists, 9 points, 2 ground balls

Koproski, Isabella – 2 goals, 1 assist – 3 points, 5 ground balls, 7 draw controls 2 caused turnovers

Shiel, Cora – 3 goals, 1 assist – 4 points – 1 caused turnover

Winchek, Tatum – goal, assist – 2 points, 4 draw controls

Winchek, Kathleen – assist – point, 4 ground balls, 6 draw controls

Bruns, Allyson – 5 saves

Sinclair, Makensie – 1 save

Records:

Overall: 1 – 0

League: 0 – 0

