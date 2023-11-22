Phoenix Boys And Girls Modified Cross Country Developing 5K Readiness

By Rob Tetro

PHOENIX – Runners on the Phoenix boys and girls modified cross country teams are being groomed for varsity-level success. Numerous runners improved throughout the season resulting in top-ten finisher awards in the Beaver Lake and the Baldwinsville Invitational. Phoenix runners anticipate taking part in a 5K this summer to prepare for the next level.

According to Phoenix boys and girls modified cross country coach Brandi Finniss, the Firebirds set out to accomplish a few goals this season. Phoenix set out to improve its time and performance with every meeting. However, the team knew that this couldn’t happen without strength and conditioning development which also became a point of emphasis. Lastly, the Firebirds wanted to get familiar with distance running and establish confidence with all it entails.

Phoenix experienced many successes this season. Returning eighth graders Anthony Otis and Caitlynn Lawson showed the most significant progress from last season for the Firebirds. Otis improved his time and speed, leading him to a first-place finish at Beaver River and two top-ten finisher awards. Lawson’s development paved the way for a ninth-place finish at the Baldwinsville Invitational and two top-ten finisher awards.

Looking ahead to next season, Finniss hopes to get the team together this summer to compete in the 5K race. Not only will the race allow her team to bond but it will also familiarize her runners more with the added distance. Finniss believes that her team is on track for varsity success. The 5K experience this summer will be a big step in that direction for the Firebirds. “I think the athletes are going to be very beneficial to the Varsity team,” Finniss said. “We did some longer distance training in modified to get them a taste of the 5K distance and with consistency and determination I believe they will strive in Varsity.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...