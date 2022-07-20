WEEDSPORT, NY – The Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds will make their second stop of the season to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, July 24, presented by Ryan Phelps Auto Sales and Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, with $10,000 and a guaranteed starting spot in Super DIRT Week’s Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on the line.

Heading into Weedsport, seven drivers are within 100-points in the race for the coveted Super DIRTcar Series title, led by the series’ most recent winner, Matt Sheppard.

Fresh off a win at Big Diamond Speedway, Sheppard is atop the standings with two wins on the season and five top ten finishes in seven starts. One of those top ten runs was a solid fourth place effort at Weedsport as part of the Heroes Remembered 100 back on Memorial Day weekend.

Trailing Sheppard is former Weedsport winner, Mat Williamson, as well as Anthony Perrergo, Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps, Marc Johnson and Billy Decker. Of those contenders only McLaughlin has a points paying Super DIRTcar Series win in 2022, coming last month at the Land of Legends Raceway.

Despite missing a start on tour this season, Stewart Friesen has no doubt been the odds on favorite at Weedsport in recent years. Friesen comes in this weekend as the defending Hall of Fame 100 champion, and the winner of May’s Heroes Remembered 100.

Joining Friesen will be the likes of Jack Lehner, Peter Britten, Alex Yankowski, Tim Sears Jr., Adam Pierson and Mike Mahaney, who thrilled the fans at Weedsport in May with a spirited drive through the field to a runner-up finish.

Joining the Super DIRTcar Series on the racing card this Sunday will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints.

The Weedsport Speedway midway will be alive with activity on July 24, including underneath the CNY Chevy Dealers Pavilion with a host of concession specials. Included this week will be pulled pork sandwiches, blueberry cobbler, coconut cream pie and a blueberry cobbler flurry.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 via MyRacePass.

Fans can purchase general admission or reserved seating online by visiting www.weedsportspeedway.com and clicking on the Tickets tab, which will redirect to MyRacePass. From there, after clicking on the Get Tickets tab, fans are able to select the seats of their choosing.

Fans can also purchase tickets by simply searching for Weedsport Speedway at www.myracepass.com or by using the MyRacePass App.

Reserved seating for the Sunday, July 24 Hall of Fame 100 is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-15 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Advance pit passes are also available via Pit Pay. The Pit Pay App is free to download via the Apple App or Google Play Stores. From there, search Weedsport Speedway and purchase pit passes for yourself or your entire team.

Member pit passes are available for $35, with non-member pit pass available for $40.

Pit gates open on Sunday at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m. Hot laps for the night will begin at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated for 6 p.m.

Camping for the Hall of Fame 100 is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Tickets for Weedsport Speedway’s events on August 21 and September 10-11 are also now available at MyRacePass.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related