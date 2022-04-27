OSWEGO – Ticket pricing for Oswego Speedway’s 71st season has been announced, with individual general admission tickets for every event now on sale to the public online.

As done in 2021, the Speedway will utilize its new online ticketing system to allow fans to bring their tickets to the track right on their mobile device, avoiding long queues for tickets at the box office and ticket window on raceday.

If you do not have a smartphone, you can also order and print out your tickets, simply ensuring that the scannable barcode is unobstructed for scanning in and out of the race track.

For those who do not wish to use the online system at all, the box office and ticket windows will still be open on raceday as usual. The same applies to those purchasing pit passes.

All general admission, pit pass, and VIP pricing for individual events is below. Kids 16 and under will remain FREE for Speedway events in 2022, with the exception of Classic Weekend.

For the time being, kids tickets are not available online. To obtain a 16 and under FREE ticket, you must present either your mobile or physical adult ticket to the box office or ticket window on raceday, at which time you will receive a complimentary kids ticket.

While general admission tickets for all events, including the 66th International Classic, are now able to be purchased, reserved tickets for Classic Weekend will not go on sale until a later date to be announced.

If you are a reserved Classic Weekend ticket holder, you have until Sunday, July 31 to stop in the box office to renew your seats for the 66th edition of Classic Weekend.

The Speedway is also pleased to announce the return of reserved season ticket availability for its 71st season. The cost of a season ticket for all events is $250 excluding Classic Weekend.

2021 season ticket holders have until Saturday, May 28 to renew their season tickets. You can do this by visiting the box office beginning on Saturday, May 21. The box office will be open for practice day and throughout Opening Week with specific hours to come.

In addition to this ticketing information, new Classic and Oswego Winged Super Challenge ‘combo’ ticket packages will be announced today. Check Oswego Speedway’s social media channels and Oswego Speedway.com for the announcements.

2022 OSWEGO SPEEDWAY SCHEDULE / PRICING:

Saturday, May 21 – Open Practice (All Divisions)

GA: FREE – Pits: $30

Saturday, May 28 – Barlow’s Concessions 71st Season Opener ‘Port City 150’

Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial (75)

Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial (40)

J&S Paving 350 Super Memorial Weekend Special (35)

GA: $25 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $45 – VIP: $75

Friday, June 3 – Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1 Open Practice

Open to ONLY ISMA / MSS / Oswego Winged Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds, and Pathfinder Bank SBS

GA: FREE – Pits: $30

Saturday, June 4 – Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux and NBT Bank Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1

ISMA / MSS / Oswego Supers (50)

Pathfinder Bank SBS (35)

J&S Paving 350 Supers (30)

GA: $30 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $50 – VIP: $100

Saturday, June 11 – Compass Credit Union Novelis Supermodified Twin 35’s with Sunoco New York Super Stocks

Novelis Supermodified Twins (35)

Sunoco New York Super Stocks (30)

GA: $20 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, June 18 – CME Electrical Supply J&S Paving 350 Super Twin 25’s and Pathfinder Bank SBS Twin 20’s

J&S Paving 350 Supermodified Twins (25)

Pathfinder Bank SBS Twins (20)

GA: $20 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, July 2 – Best Western PLUS and Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront Independence Weekend Grand Prix – FIREWORKS & NOVELIS FAN CAN CHASE #1

Novelis Supermodified Grand Prix (75)

Pathfinder Bank SBS Grand Prix (35)

J&S Paving 350 Super Grand Prix (30)

Sportsman Modified Xtra Money Race (40)

GA: $30 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $50 – VIP: $100

Saturday, July 9 – Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2

ISMA / MSS / Oswego Supers (50)

J&S Paving 350 Supers (30)

GA: $30 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $50 – VIP: $100

Saturday, July 16 – Oswego County Media Group Summer Championship – AUTOGRAPH NIGHT!

Novelis Supermodified (50)

Pathfinder Bank SBS (30)

J&S Paving 350 Super (25)

GA: $20 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, July 23 – C’s Beverage Center 35th Annual Mr. Novelis Supermodified – NOVELIS FAN CAN CHASE #2!

$10,000 to Win Mr. Novelis Supermodified (75)

$1,500 to Win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS (35)

$2,000 to Win Mr. J&S Paving 350 Super (30)

GA: $25 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $45 – VIP: $75

Saturday, August 6 – JP Jewelers ‘Retro Night’

Novelis Supermodified (45)

Pathfinder Bank SBS (30)

Sunoco New York Super Stocks (30)

GA: $20 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, August 13 – Oswego Winged Super Challenge #3

ISMA / MSS / Oswego Supers (60)

J&S Paving 350 Supers (30)

GA: $30 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $50 – VIP: $100

Saturday, August 20 – ‘TEAL Palace’ Track Championship Night – AUTOGRAPHS, FIREWORKS, NOVELIS FAN CAN CHASE #3!

Novelis Supermodified Championship (50)

Pathfinder Bank SBS Championship (30)

J&S Paving 350 Super Championship (25)

GA: $20 – Kids 16 and under GA: FREE with paid adult – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Friday, September 2 – 66th Annual CLASSIC WEEK – Classic Friday – Pole Day, Dave London Memorial XIV, New York State Compact Championship

DLM Super Stock Dave London Memorial XIV (50)

New York State Compact Championship (20)

Classic Time Trials for Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, J&S Paving 350 Supers

GA: $20 – Kids 6 to 16 GA: $10 – Kids 5 and Under GA: FREE – Pits: $40 – VIP: $75

Saturday, September 3 – 66th Annual CLASSIC WEEK – Classic Saturday – Toyota Mod Classic 150

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Toyota Mod Classic (150)

DLM Super Stock ‘The Black 16’ Dash for Cash (16)

New York State Compact Championship Dash for Cash (12)

GA: $45 – Kids 6 to 16 GA: $20 – Kids 5 and Under GA: FREE – Reserved: $55 – Pits: $55 – VIP: $100

Sunday, September 4 – 66th Annual CLASSIC WEEK – Classic Sunday – Supermodified, SBS, and 350 Super Classics

66th Annual Budweiser International Classic for Novelis Supermodifieds (200)

31st Annual Bud Light Classic for Pathfinder Bank SBS (75)

5th Annual Budweiser Classic for J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds (40)

GA: $55 – Kids 6 to 16 GA: $25 – Kids 5 and Under GA: FREE – Reserved: $65 – Pits: $65 – VIP: $125

