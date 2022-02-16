AmeriCU Credit Union Returns As Title Sponsor Of Brewerton Speedway Mod Lite Division

BREWERTON, NY – Management of the Brewerton is proud to announce that AmeriCU Credit Union will return as the title sponsor of the Mod Lite division at Brewerton Speedway for the 2022 season.

“We are excited to welcome back AmeriCU who has such a large and positive presence in the communities they serve,” said Cory Reed, general manager of the Brewerton Speedway.

The AmeriCU Mod Lite class remains a fixture at Brewerton Speedway, competing weekly from the season opener on May 6 and throughout the 2022 season. AmeriCU Mod Lites will make a limited schedule of appearances at Fulton Speedway, as well, ending their season at the 36th annual Outlaw 200 weekend on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.

The Brewerton Speedway “D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will race back to life on Friday, May 6 with the season opener for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Mod Lites, and 4-Cylinders.

About AmeriCU Credit Union:

As a credit union, they are a not-for-profit financial institution owned by members. They provide you with all the products and services you need – often with low or no fees, and better rates. AmeriCU has been serving the local community for over 65 years and, in that time, have grown to more than 130,000 members, nineteen locations, and $1.5 billion in assets!

Open an AmeriCU account with just $5 if you live, work, worship, or attend school in Central or Northern New York, or you or a member of your family is on active duty, in the reserves, or a veteran of the U.S. military. Open an account and join now.

Nationally Recognized for Excellence… AmeriCU is proud to have been chosen as one of the best credit unions in New York State by Forbes Magazine. Their second annual list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State ranks AmeriCU fourth overall in New York State. AmeriCU is the only credit union in Central and Upstate New York to have been included in the esteemed list. To see everything, they have to offer for all your financial needs, please log onto www.americu.org or call them toll free at 800.388.2000. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

The 2022 racing season will kick off with the ‘March Meltdown’ party on Saturday, March 26th at RFH’s Hideaway, located just minutes south of the Fulton Speedway on Route 57. Festivities will begin at 7:30 pm.

Speedway officials will be on hand to discuss the 2022 season, schedules and season information will be available, while the Super DIRTcar Series from Atomic Speedway will be aired on the big screens. Point funds and awards will be handed out from the 2021 racing season. Dress for the event is casual and free to attend. Racers, race teams and fans are all invited for a night of fun, catching up with friends you have not seen since the end of the 2021 season.

Speedway officials are finalizing the 2022 schedule with release scheduled for February. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available for each track. Call (315) 638-4056 or email [email protected] for more information.

