Barnes And Bearup Qualify Pole For The 67th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200, 32nd Bud Light SBS Classic 60 

OSWEGO, NY – On a picture perfect Friday afternoon in the ‘Port City,’ 32 Novelis Supermodifieds and 24 Pathfinder Bank SBS partook in time trials for the 67th edition of Budweiser Classic Weekend at Oswego Speedway.

At the conclusion of time trials it was Michael Barnes with a lap of 15.428 and Jesse Bearup with a lap of 18.436 that took home pole awards for the 67th Budweiser International Classic 200 and 32nd Bud Light SBS Classic 60.

Joining Barnes on the front row will be Dave Danzer; the other only other car to his a sub-15.5 lap, followed by Dan Connors Jr, Alison Sload, Dave Shullick Jr, Tyler Thompson, Otto Sitterly, Jeff Abold, Mike Bruce, and Brandon Bellinger in the top 10.

Bearup, Mike Bond, Noah Ratcliff, Shaun Gosselin, Griffin Miller, Robbie Wirth, Tony DeStevens, Mike Bruce, Cameron Rowe, and Dan Kapuscinski made up the top 10 on the SBS speed charts.

Supermodifieds will start straight up in the order they qualified on Sunday afternoon, with the top 26 already locked in for the 200-lap Classic. The remaining 6 cars that did not qualify will re-time trial for the final four spots on Sunday morning.

Non-qualified Supermodifieds include Russ Wood, Dave McKnight, Lou LeVea Sr, Mark Sammut, Dave Duggan, and Joey Payne.

For the SBS division, there will be a draw to reset the starting field for Sunday’s 60-lap feature event, with the full lineup to be announced.

Oswego Speedway’s Classic Friday program continues this evening with the ‘Stock Car Spectacular’ featuring the 50-lap Midstate Basement Authorities Dave London Memorial XV for DLM Super Stocks and the 3rd annual Rusty Diamond Cores New York State Compact Championship. Grandstands will re-open for warmups at 5:00pm and racing starts at 6:30pm.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.

67th Annual Budweiser International Classic 200 Time Trials for Novelis Supermodifieds: