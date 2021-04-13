OSWEGO – Kingsley Racing is proud to announce a partnership with Bearded Trivia for the upcoming 350-Supermodified season at Oswego Speedway.

Bearded Trivia, owned and operated by Quizmaster Andy Holden, allows contestants to test their knowledge in a fun and competitive environment, with challenging questions and topics based on a variety of categories.

Available for parties and private events, Bearded Trivia can be found at a host of establishments across Oswego and Fulton including Monday’s at Lakeview Lanes, Tuesday’s at LaGraf’s Pub, Wednesday’s at Malone’s Irish Hideaway and Thursday’s at Scriba Town Inn.

“We’re excited to have Bearded Trivia onboard our No. 06 350-Supermodified in 2021 at Oswego Speedway,” said Kingsley Racing owner/driver, Barry Kingsley. “We attend often and can say that Andy does a great job to provide a fun and challenging evening for contestants. We look forward to helping promote his program at Oswego this summer.”

Visit Bearded Trivia on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beardedtrivia.

Kingsley Racing and driver Barry Kingsley are eager to begin their second year of competition in the newly founded 350-Supermodified division at ‘The Steel Palace.’

In 2019, Kingsley cruised to second in Oswego’s weekly 350-Supermodified point standings, with six Top 5 finishes on the season behind only track champion, Anthony Losurdo.

Despite losing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oswego is preparing to launch a schedule of ten 350-Supermodified events in 2021, beginning with opening night on Saturday, May 8.

To learn more about the 350-Supermodified division at Oswego Speedway, visit online at www.oswegospeedway.com.

Interested in joining Kingsley Racing for the 2021 season? Contact Kingsley Racing at [email protected] or (315) 529-1398 to learn about how Kingsley Racing can help promote your business in 2021.

