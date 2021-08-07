BREWERTON – The Blackburn Truck Bodies, Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus, VP Lubricants August 6 races at Brewerton Speedway results are as follows.
(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Jim Witko, Jeff Taylor, Chris Hile, Ron Davis III, Roy Bresnahan, Jimmy Phelps, Tom Sears Jr., Michael Maresca, Pat Ward, Joe August, Kevin Root, Tyler Trump, Nick Krause, Chad Phelps, Gil Tegg, Andy Noto, Tim Murphy, Tim Harris, Billy Decker, Tim Sears Jr.
(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200. $100) – Tom Sears Jr., Nick Krause, Gil Tegg.
(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – CHRIS MACKEY, Amy Holland, Alan Fink, JJ Courcy, Tyler Murray, Earl Rudy, Dale Caswell, Riley Rogala, Max Hill, Mike Button, Richard Murtaugh, Jeff Prentice, Quinn Wallis, Robert Gage, Brett Buono, Matt Caprara, Tony Stiener, Matt Richardson, Teddy Clayton, Mike Root, Jake Petit, Rocky Grosso, Tony Finch II, Zach Sobotka, Emmett Waldron, Brandon Carvey, Matt Kitts.
(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Max Hill.
(BNEL Excavating $25 Bonus) – Richard Murtaugh.
(Mike Payne & MP Delivery 7th Place Bonus) – Dale Caswell.
(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – JUSTIN WILLIAMS, Clayton Brewer, Mike Mullen, Rick Demo, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Doug Williams, Joe Garafolo, Joel Moller, Roger Olschewske, Kelly Skinner, Joe Isabell, Travis Hewitt, Tom Mackey.
(Fleet Repairs 4- Cylinders 15 Laps) – QUINN WALLIS, Chuck Powelczyk, Eric Rowley, Damien Bechler, Donny Rider, Tom Bumpus II, Sam Curcie, Jack Taskey, Clayton Koch, Robert Lovine, Hannah Guererri, Ray Bechler, Glenn Carista.
