Brewerton Speedway Ready For An Action Packed Night Of Racing Friday, July 7′

BREWERTON, NY – The fastest, family affordable fun in Central New York returns this Friday, July 7 presented by Haun Welding Supply.

Racing features 800 horsepower Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks, and the Dirt-modified nostalgia Tour.

July 7 Admission

Adult G/A: $15

18 Years & Under: Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/IMCA Members: $35

Non-Members: $40

Pits Open: 4:30 p.m.

Grandstands Open: 5:30 p.m

Hot Laps Start: 6:10 p.m.

Racing Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Parents just a reminder if your children are between the ages of 4 to 14 bring them to the Ellen Krassowski Allstate Insurance Jr. Fan Club Zone. Once there sign them up for the weekly Burdick Ford Bike giveaway and on selected nights Jr. fans can sign up for a chance to ride with their favorite driver in the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Pace Car.

June 30 Feature Winners: Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) Zack Babcock (Mod Lites) Four-cylinder Super Stocks had a night off.

Heading into the second half of the season points races to a championship becomes more focused for race teams. Last Friday Tim Sears Jr. (Modifieds) and Brandon Carvey (Sportsman) became the first repeat feature winners in 2023.

Top-Five Point Standings coming into July 7:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (310) 2. 99L – Larry Wight (284) 3. 5H – Chris Hile (282) 4. 32R – Ronnie Davis III (262) 5. 98H – Jimmy Phelps (254).

Sportsman: 1. 38 – Zach Sobotka (308); 2. 6 – Cody Manitta (278); 3. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (274) 4. 28X – Stephen Marshall (272) 5. 19C – Brandon Carvey (266).

Mod Lites: 1. 22 – Kyle Demo (191) 2. 06. Mike Mullen (184) 3. 5K – Matt Kitts (182) 4. 55 – Joe Garafolo (172) 5. 9 – Roger Olschewske Jr. (162).

Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: 1. 16B – Chris Bonoffski (274) 2. 13 – Colby Herzog (230) 3. 67K – Clayton Koch (228) 4. 22 – Daniel Valade (200) 5. 113 – Nate Powers (194).

The speedway welcomes marketing partner and event sponsor Haun Welding Supply.

Haun Welding Supply – A 4th generation business that services Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern Pennsylvania.

Haun distributes welding supplies, industrial supplies, and compressed and liquid gases through 19 stores located within this region. We also provide welding training, repair, and rental services. Industries serviced by Haun include construction, fabrication, manufacturing, commercial, medical, laboratories, education, and homeowners.

One of the major segments served by the company is gas supply. To strengthen and more fully support that business, in 2005 Haun Specialty Gases was formed to specialize in gas supply. Haun Specialty Gases, a sister company, owns and operates a specialized, high efficiency gas fill plant which supplies high-pressure industrial and medical gases as well as high-purity specialty gases. The gases are distributed in either liquid form or as a high-pressure gas through more than 100,000 cylinders and dewars in the Haun system. Haun Specialty Gases manufactures most of the specialty gases it sells, enabling it to meet the critical delivery requirements of both Haun Welding Supply and its direct customers.

Today we are continuing the tradition of quality customer service started by our founder, Orval Haun. Haun Welding Supply and Haun Specialty Gases are committed to providing customers with innovative solutions to the myriad of technical problems faced by manufacturers, fabricators, maintenance personnel, and the individuals who are the foundation of the welding industry.

To see everything Haun Welding can do for your business go to www.haunweldingsupply.com or call them at 1-800-439-4286.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.brewertonspeedway.com. Like speedway social media pages.

Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US – 11, Central Square, NY.

