BREWERTON, NY – Due to wet track conditions, today’s, Tuesday, May 4 Test & Tune has been canceled.

Friday, May 7 big season opener and exciting return to racing is still on presented by Ehrlich Pest Control.

The rumble and raw horsepower of the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will be joined by the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair 4-Cylinders will make for a night of fast paced family affordable night of racing action.

Adult grandstand admission will be $15 with everyone 18 years & under, free. Pit admission is $35. Grandstands will open at 5:30 pm with the first green flag of the 2021 season at 7:30 pm.

Defending Track Champion Larry Wight did not take the Modified title until the final points night in 2019. There will be a fast field of competitors looking to take that championship away. Those drivers include Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears Jr., Jimmy Phelps, Billy Decker, Chris Hile, Pat Ward, Ron Davis III, Chad Phelps and others.

The stacked and fast field of Sportsman competitors will see a new Track Champion in 2021 with Kevin Root moving up to the Modifieds. Mod Lites will also see a new champion. Will Chuck Powelczyk grab another title as he is knocking on the door of 100-wins at the speedway in the 4-Cylinders.

The Brewerton Speedway would like to welcome back Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free. Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866-845-5421. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook & Twitter pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...