BREWERTON, NY – The methanol breathing, clay slinging winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Speedweek will invade the Brewerton Speedway Friday, July 2.

Add the 800 horsepower, grandstand shaking, Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds plus the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders, it will be a festival of speed to kick off America’s birthday weekend. Mod Lites have the week off.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 with everyone 18 years old and younger is free. Pit admission is $40. Pit will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Racing 7:30 pm.

Larry Wight will be there to defend his home track when he straps into his potent FX Caprara Honda, Gypsum Express, Tracey Road Equipment, #99L Sprint Car. Wight is the defending winner of the ESS Speedweek event at the speedway in 2019 when he outran Matt Tanner, Jordan Poirier, Denny Peebles and Jason Barney for the popular win.

After a week off the Big Block Modifieds will be ready to slug it out on the D-Shaped Dirt Demon’. Coming into this Friday there has yet to be a repeat winner this season.

Just like the Modifieds, the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman have not had a driver go to victory lane more than once.

Chuck Powelczyk five-race consecutive wins streak came to an end last Friday when Quinn Wallis put his #21W in victory lane.

Top Five Point Standings Coming into July 2:

(Modifieds) 99L. Larry Wight (272) 98H. Jimmy Phelps (256) 83X. Tim Sears Jr. (248) 5H. Chris Hile (246) 91. Billy Decker (226).

(Sportsman) 38. Zach Sobotka (298) 8. Alan Fink (280) 5. Amy Holland (278) 3. Chris Mackey (256) 34. Tyler Murray (252).

(4-Cylinders) 17. Chuck Powelczyk (356) 21W. Quinn Wallis (322) 5M. Damian Bechler (306) 67. Clayton Koch (218) 18R. Jamie Radley (214).

(Mod Lites July 2 off) 10W. Justin Williams (276) 06. Mike Mullen (266) 22. Kyle Demo (254) 13. Tom Mackey (253) 61. Hunter Lawton (248).

A big thank you goes out to long time marketing partner and event sponsor A-Verdi Storage Containers.

A-Verdi Storage Containers has been locally owned by the Verdi Family for over 35 years in Savannah, NY.

Storage & Office Solutions… Delivered:

With a combination of local products & people, A-Verdi Storage Containers can provide you with temporary storage or office space tailored special for you. Whether short term or long term, they will make sure you have the right layout to get the job done. All their team members work extremely hard to ensure your storage or office container rental will be an extraordinary experience from beginning to end. Their full-service leasing options will include installation & removal from your site while giving you a professional storage or office space for any environment.

If it is Commercial, Industrial, Construction, Retail, Government, Education, residential or special events, A-Verdi can satisfy your container needs. Whether you’re renovating, waiting to build, suffering seasonal inventory overload or just need extra space for furnishings, fixtures, equipment, packaging, supplies, files or office containers, A-Verdi Storage Containers offers commercial strength solutions to your storage problems.

With facilities throughout New York, they can deliver a dry, secure, ground level storage container to your job site, business, or home. Their products serve as temporary storage space, field/site offices or added warehouse space. All of their storage solutions are secure, & can be used for commercial, residential, industrial or any business storage space need. Their company owned trucks operated by trained delivery specialists are taken to your location anywhere in New York, including Upstate New York, Western New York, Central New York, Northern New York, Southern Tier New York. To see everything they have to offer, please visit www.averdi.com or call 800-248-3734. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any question you might have, and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Press release written By Dave Medler

