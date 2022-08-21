BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year.

Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.

The feature was so hotly contested that Jackson Gill parked his car in victory lane to congratulate Hile on his win. In victory lane Hile commented how fun the race was racing that close and never touching.

Hile came into the night two-points behind Larry Wight in the chase for the track championship. With only two-point races left, Hile has a twelve-point lead over Wight and forty-two ahead of Tim Sears Jr. coming into Friday August 26.

Other winners on Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer night were, Alan Fink (DOT Foods DITRTcar Sportsman). Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites). Chris Bonoffski (Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks).

Ben Bushaw and Andrew Ferguson brought the 26-car Modified field down to the green, with Bushaw grabbing the early advantage and opening a ten car-length advantage by lap-five. Ferguson in a small block, Jeff Taylor, Chad Phelps, and Nick Krause also in a small block raced in the top-five.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, Bushaw still led but saw his lead get smaller as Ferguson, Taylor closed the gap just before a yellow when fourth place running Chad Phelps suddenly slowed.

Jackson Gill took advantage of a caution and restart on lap thirteen when he would blast from fourth to the lead when the green came back out. One lap later, Hile who was running the bottom to perfection would go from fifth to the runner-up spot.

From lap twenty on, Gill on the top groove and Hile on the bottom put on a show for the fans racing side-by-side. Even when Hile took the lead, Gill fought back as the pair continued to run side by side, with the winner in doubt until a handful of laps to go.

Over the final five laps, the combination of Hile getting great drive off the bottom and traffic allowed the Lightning Management #5H to drive away for his third win of the year. Jackson Gill had his best big block modified finish in second, followed by Tim Sears Jr., Tom Sears Jr, and Jimmy Phelps to complete the top five.

Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, and Max Hill collected the $300. $200. $100. 358 Modified bonuses.

Tony Finch II took the lead at the start of the 25-Lap Sportsman feature and would hold a ten-car length advantage by lap 10 as Alan Fink, Riley Rogala, Richard Murtaugh, and Ryan Dolbear race for second through fifth.

Finch would see his 1.2 second lead go away on a lap 13 caution. Fink would take advantage of the caution as he would drive into the lead on the restart.

Once out-front, Alan Fink would outrun Richard Murtaugh to the checkers for his third win of the season. Tony Finch II, Zach Sobotka, and Amy Holland finished third through fifth.

With two point paying races left in the track championship chase, Amy Holland holds a twenty-two-point advantage over Alan Fink.

Just two laps into the 20-Lap Mod Lite feature, Zack Babcock took a hard series of flips down the front straight. All the driver safety equipment and the safety built into the car allowed Babcock to walk away.

Justin Williams and Joe Isaball would put on a tight battle for the lead until lap thirteen, when Isabell saw the opening he needed to drive under and by Williams. Once out-front, Isabell drove away from the field for his fifth win of the season. Justin Williams, point leader Mike Mullen, Tucker Halliday, and Tom Mackey completed the top five.

The wild 15-Lap Four Cylinder Super Stock feature saw Chris Bonoffski pick up his eighth win of the season. Brian Evenden, Jared Gilson, Damien Bechler, and Kingston Sprague finished second through fifth.

This Friday, the 2022 Four Cylinder Super Stock track champion will be crowned. Chris Bonoffski holds a slim six-point lead over Damien Bechler.

This Friday, August 26 John Wilber Snap-On Tools and Blackburn Truck Bodies will present the fastest, family affordable fun in Central NY.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will be the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks.

Adult G/A is $15.00, 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) is $35. Pits Open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. The racing starts at 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.brewertonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass, and like the speedway social media pages.

Ingles Performance and Regional Truck & Trailer August 19 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): : 1. 5H-Chris Hile[7]; 2. 60-Jackson Gill[8]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[11]; 4. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[9]; 5. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[16]; 6. 99L-Larry Wight[14]; 7. 8H-Max McLaughlin[6]; 8. 34-Andrew Ferguson[1]; 9. 24K-Nick Krause[4]; 10. 12-Darren Smith[15]; 11. 36-Ben Bushaw[2]; 12. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[10]; 13. 9X-Tyler Trump[12]; 14. 7Z-Zachary Payne[13]; 15. 160-Max Hill[19]; 16. 11T-Jeff Taylor[3]; 17. 58M-Marshall Hurd[21]; 18. 18$-Sean Beardsley[18]; 19. 63-Adam Roberts[24]; 20. 38-Tim Harris[17]; 21. 19W-Justin Wright[22]; 22. 38P-Jason Parkhurst[23]; 23. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[20]; 24. M1-Austin Murphy[25]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy[26]; 26. X-Chad Phelps[5]; 27. (DNS) 27Z-Dylan Zacharias

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200. $100: Andrew Ferguson, Nick Krause, Max Hill.

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 28-Alan Fink[8]; 2. 33-Richard Murtaugh[7]; 3. 0-Tony Finch II[1]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[12]; 5. 5-Amy Holland[11]; 6. 3M-Chris Mackey[16]; 7. R19-Dale Caswell[14]; 8. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[6]; 9. 29-Matt Caprara[17]; 10. R1-Riley Rogala[3]; 11. 17J-Brenton Joy[20]; 12. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[5]; 13. 80X-Mike Button[22]; 14. 19C-Brandon Carvey[15]; 15. 13D-James Donaldson[4]; 16. 19K-Kevan Cook[21]; 17. 30-Michael Root[18]; 18. 28X-Stephen Marshall[10]; 19. 16-Earl Rudy[24]; 20. 16X-Savannah Laflair[19]; 21. 1J-John Wilber[26]; 22. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[13]; 23. 6-Cody Manitta[9]; 24. 29B-Jason Breezee[23]; 25. 77L-Buddy Leathley[2]; 26. AONE-Bucky Hayes[25]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman B-Main – (12 Laps): 1. 19K-Kevan Cook[5]; 2. 80X-Mike Button[2]; 3. 29B-Jason Breezee[3]; 4. 16-Earl Rudy[9]; 5. AONE-Bucky Hayes[4]; 6. 11C-Austin Cooper[7]; 7. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[6]; 8. 06W-Bob Bennett[11]; 9. 1J-John Wilber[12]; 10. 44C-Ed Downing[8]; 11. 83-Brett Sears[1]; 12. 05-Jessie Morgan[10]; 13. (DNS) 38J-Jason Parkhurst Jr

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Matt Caprara.

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (25 Laps): 1. 6J-Joe Isabell[10]; 2. 14-Justin Williams[6]; 3. 06-Mike Mullen[9]; 4. 16-Tucker Halliday[2]; 5. 99-Thomas Mackey[7]; 6. 55-Joseph Garafolo[11]; 7. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[3]; 8. 7J-Joel Moller[17]; 9. 313-Jammer Applegate II[5]; 10. 5K-Matt Kitts[13]; 11. B1-RJ Budd[4]; 12. 0-Mark Stevens[16]; 13. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[15]; 14. 22-Kyle Demo[8]; 15. 39-Sam Usborne[14]; 16. 19-Brad Harris[1]; 17. 88-Zach Babcock[12]; 18. (DNS) 5J-Jeff Isabell Jr

Mirabito Four Cylinder Super Stocks – (15 Laps): 1. 16B-Chris Bonoffski[7]; 2. 77X-Brian Evenden[5]; 3. 22J-Jared Gilson[10]; 4. 26R-Damien Bechler[8]; 5. 29K-Kingston Sprague[3]; 6. 67K-Clayton Koch[4]; 7. 26B-Ray Bechler[1]; 8. 27-Justin Pope[9]; 9. 360-Samuel Curcie[2]; 10. 6-Jamie Radley[6]; 11. 99-Walt VanEpps[11]; 12. 113B-Nathan Powers[14]; 13. 27A-Alexandra Parker[12]; 14. (DNS) 8X-Cody Thomas; 15. (DNS) 21-Corey Valade

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related