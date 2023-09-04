Chris Mackey Wins First Career Fulton Speedway Modified Feature

FULTON, NY – There is nothing like a first-time feature winner where all the long hours in the race shop for the driver and the race team sees all the hard work payoff with a trip to victory lane.

The Fulton Speedway 35-Lap Tracey Road DIRTcar Modified feature Saturday night would see Chris Mackey have an exciting and tough battle with Ronnie Davis III lap after lap with Mackey making the winning pass on lap twenty-three. After taking the top spot, Mackey would have to hold off Davis for his first ever Modified win on the ‘Highbanks.’

Other winners on DOT Foods, Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, and New York State – Stop DWI night was, Andrew Buff & Zach Buff (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) John Pietrowicz (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Nick Ventura & Kingston Sprague (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints)

Ryan Richardson would lead the opening four laps of the 35-Lap Modified feature when Ronnie Davis III was able to drive under and by Richardson to be scored the new leader.

Davis would build a 2.5 second lead by lap ten as Chris Mackey, Robert Gage, Sean Beardsley, and Dave Marcuccilli raced for second through fifth.

Caution would come out on lap twelve, erasing Davis’s big lead.

At the halfway point, Davis and Mackey were slugging it out in a two-car race for the lead. Beardsley, Derek Webb, and Marcuccilli showed in the top five.

Mackey would take the topside off speedway, exiting turn four on lap twenty.

The yellow would come out on lap twenty-seven and lap twenty- eight giving the field one last shot at Mackey.

Over the final laps there was no denying Chris Mackey as he outran Ronnie Davis III for his first ever Modified win at the speedway. Billy Dunn, Dave Marcuccilli, and Sean Beardsley completed the top five.

There was a pair of DIRTcar Sportsman features run. One was from August 12 and the second was the scheduled September 2 feature.

Riley Rogala would jump to the early lead in the August 12 DIRTcar Sportsman holdover feature as the racing behind him was two and three wide.

Lap ten Rogala still led but was getting pressure from Kyle Devendorf with Joe Kline, Cody Manitta, and Kevan Cook in the top five.

With ten laps to go Rogala opened a six-car length advantage over Devendorf just begore the caution would slow the race pace.

Rogala and Devendorf would swap the lead back and forth after the restart that would turn into a three-car battle for the win when Andrew Buff caught the top two.

On lap twenty-two Buff would drive into the lead and then victory lane. Kyle Devendorf, Riley Rogala, Cody Manitta, and Joe Kline finished second through fifth.

The September 2 DIRTcar Sportsman would see Savannah Laflair take the lead on lap one and would hold off Josh Fellows and early race caution fest.

With ten laps showing on the lap counter, it was a four-way battle for the lead between Laflair, Fellows, Zach Buff, and Jason Parkhurst Jr.

You could have thrown a blanket over Laflair, Buff, and Parkhurst Jr. just before a caution.

On lap twenty-one the top three went across the line almost dead, even with Parkhurst, the new leader, with Buff taking the top spot one lap later.

Zach Buff and Jason Parkhurst Jr. would battle it out until the checkers with Buff picking up the win. Jason Parkhurst Jr. Clayton Brewer III, Emmett Waldron, and Ryan Dolbear finished second through fifth.

John Pietrowicz dominated the field winning his ninth feature and the track championship in the Hobby Stocks. Russ Marsden, Ron Hawker, Jim Evans, and Brennan Fitzgibbons completed the top five.

There was a pair of 15-Lap Novice Sportsmen races. One from August 12 and the regularly scheduled September 2 main.

The August 12 holdover feature saw Rick Kinney lead the opening five laps when Nick Ventura took the lead and would run away from the field winning by almost five seconds. Rick Kinney, Brianna Murtaugh, Dave Kingsley, and Kingston Sprague completed the top five.

Rick Kinney would lead the opening lap of the September 2 Novice Sportsman feature when Kingston Sprague would take the on lap two. Sprague would lead the rest of the way holding off a late-race challenge from Nick Ventura. Dylan Piersall, Sam Grooms, and Joe Wilcox finished third through fifth.

The local fan favorite Jason Barney would win the 25-Lap Empire Super Sprints feature, holding off late-race challenges from Danny Varin. Shawn Donath, Dylan Swiernik, and Chuck Hebing completed the top five.

On Tuesday, September 19 will be the final tune-up for the 37th Annual Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend September 28-29-30. All divisions that are racing Outlaw 200 Weekend is invited to attend. Pits open at 5:00 pm, with cars on track at 6:00 pm.

Outlaw 200 tickets on sale. When on the track website www.fultonspeedway.com just click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

DOT Foods, New York State STOP DWI, Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant September 2 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Mackey[8]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[7]; 3. 49-Billy Dunn[13]; 4. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 5. 18$-Sean Beardsley[4]; 6. 66W-Derek Webb[10]; 7. 31-Corey Barker[6]; 8. X-Chad Phelps[12]; 9. 60-Jackson Gill[15]; 10. 00-Connor Sellars[19]; 11. 5H-Amy Holland[17]; 12. B2-Bob Henry Jr[25]; 13. 29K-Chris Cunningham[21]; 14. 17J-Brent Joy[18]; 15. 01R-Robert Gage[3]; 16. 38-Tim Harris[2]; 17. 160-Max Hill[22]; 18. 10R-Ryan Richardson[1]; 19. 29-Matt Caprara[14]; 20. 21A-Robert Bublak[23]; 21. 28-Alan Fink[24]; 22. 117JR-CJ Castelletti[5]; 23. 58M-Marshall Hurd[9]; 24. 20-David Schilling[20]; 25. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[16]; 26. 27W-Nick Webb[26]; 27. 13-Ted Starr[27]

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds B Main Finish – (10 Laps): B Feature 1: 1. 00-Connor Sellars[1]; 2. 20-David Schilling[5]; 3. 29K-Chris Cunningham[2]; 4. 160-Max Hill[3]; 5. 21A-Robert Bublak[6]; 6. 28-Alan Fink[4]; 7. B2-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 8. 27W-Nick Webb[7]; 9. 13-Ted Starr[9]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman August 12 Holdover Feature – (25 Laps): 1. 92-Andrew Buff[10]; 2. 5-Kyle Devendorf[4]; 3. R1-Riley Rogala[1]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[7]; 5. 19J-Joe Kline[6]; 6. 57H-Remington Hamm[14]; 7. 19K-Kevan Cook[3]; 8. 4-Emmett Waldron[9]; 9. 01-Zachary Buff[20]; 10. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[17]; 11. 39S-Josh Fellows[2]; 12. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[12]; 13. 33-Richard Murtaugh[11]; 14. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[13]; 15. 00W-Wade Chrisman[8]; 16. 51X-David Moyer[18]; 17. 51-Jimmy Moyer[16]; 18. 557-Patrick Nolan[21]; 19. 21-Ryan Barrett[27]; 20. 16X-Savannah Laflair[22]; 21. 81X-Bobby Sweeney[24]; 22. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[26]; 23. 28X-Stephen Marshall[15]; 24. 11C-Austin Cooper[28]; 25. (DNS) 38-Zach Sobotka; 26. (DNS) 14AJ-AJ Miller; 27. (DNS) 63-Teddy Clayton Jr; 28. (DNS) 95-Kearra Backus

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 – $50 Bonus: Dave Moyer

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman September 2 Feature -(25 Laps): 1. 01-Zachary Buff[7]; 2. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[12]; 3. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[5]; 4. 4-Emmett Waldron[14]; 5. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[15]; 6. 51-Jimmy Moyer[6]; 7. 6-Cody Manitta[17]; 8. 92-Andrew Buff[16]; 9. 57H-Remington Hamm[13]; 10. 10G-Austin Germinio[20]; 11. 98C-Chris Corbett[30]; 12. 00W-Wade Chrisman[8]; 13. 557-Patrick Nolan[11]; 14. 21-Ryan Barrett[24]; 15. 32-Joe Trichilo[26]; 16. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[27]; 17. 16X-Savannah Laflair[1]; 18. 04X-Chris Crump[32]; 19. 51X-David Moyer[19]; 20. 19J-Joe Kline[4]; 21. 39S-Josh Fellows[2]; 22. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[22]; 23. 33-Richard Murtaugh[10]; 24. 19K-Kevan Cook[3]; 25. 1X-Willy Decker[23]; 26. R1-Riley Rogala[18]; 27. 81X-Bobby Sweeney[25]; 28. 11C-Austin Cooper[31]; 29. 29B-Rachel Zacharias[28]; 30. 28X-Stephen Marshall[21]; 31. 52M-Matthew Backus[29]; 32. (DQ) 5-Kyle Devendorf[9]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – LCQ – (10 Laps): Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28X-Stephen Marshall[4]; 2. 57HG-Rocky Grosso[1]; 3. 1X-Willy Decker[3]; 4. 21-Ryan Barrett[2]; 5. 81X-Bobby Sweeney[5]; 6. 32-Joe Trichilo[7]; 7. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[11]; 8. 29B-Rachel Zacharias[12]; 9. 52M-Matthew Backus[8]; 10. 98C-Chris Corbett[6]; 11. 11C-Austin Cooper[10]; 12. 04X-Chris Crump[9]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Feature Winner Bonus $100: Zach Buff

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Hard Charger $100: Chris Corbett

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Heat Winners Bonus $100: Zach Buff, Kevan Cook, Jimmy Moyer, Joe Kline.

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 $50 Bonus: Hunter Hollenbeck

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman August 12 Holdover Feature – (15 Laps): 1. 711-Nick Ventura[9]; 2. 80X-Rick Kinney[2]; 3. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[6]; 4. 42K-Dave Kingsley[3]; 5. 29K-Kingston Sprague[4]; 6. 30-Dylan Piersall[7]; 7. 98S-Savannah Simmons[5]; 8. 36-Matt Bukovan[8]; 9. 5G-Cale Gareau[10]; 10. 89-Belle Hogan[14]; 11. 21A-Phillip Loosen[12]; 12. 14-Samuel Groom[15]; 13. 14B-Steven Burdick[16]; 14. (DNS) 404-Jeremy Lefler; 15. (DNS) 88H-Tucker Halliday; 16. (DNS) 27-Todd Falter

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman September 2 Feature – (15 Laps): 1 (15 Laps): 1. 29K-Kingston Sprague[2]; 2. 711-Nick Ventura[13]; 3. 30-Dylan Piersall[12]; 4. 14-Samuel Groom[6]; 5. 73-Joe Wilcox[15]; 6. 21A-Phillip Loosen[4]; 7. 89-Belle Hogan[3]; 8. 42K-Dave Kingsley[9]; 9. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[5]; 10. 007-Nathan Novak[16]; 11. 17A-Danny Allen[7]; 12. 5G-Cale Gareau[11]; 13. 80X-Rick Kinney[1]; 14. 36-Matt Bukovan[10]; 15. 98S-Savannah Simmons[14]; 16. (DNS) 14B-Steven Burdick

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 711J-John Pietrowicz[8]; 2. 14J-Russ Marsden[6]; 3. 14H-Ronald Hawker[10]; 4. 74X-Jim Evans[5]; 5. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[7]; 6. Z4-Shawn Doucette[1]; 7. 56-Edward Stevens[4]; 8. 28-Brandon Barron[2]; 9. 88M-Martin Kent[11]; 10. 17K-Doug Koch[9]; 11. 13-Adam Hunt[3]; 12. (DNS) 19-Chuck Cushman

Empire Super Sprints – (25 Laps): 1. #87-Jason Barney[2]; 2. #01-Danny Varin[10]; 3. #53-Shawn Donath[4]; 4. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[5]; 5. #45-Chuck Hebing[12]; 6. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[13]; 7. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 8. #10-Jeff Cook[7]; 9. 28-Jordan Poirier[15]; 10. #7NY-Matt Farnham[8]; 11. #52-Scott Kreutter[9]; 12. #90-Matt Tanner[21]; 13. #79-Jordan Thomas[6]; 14. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 15. #98-Joe Trenca[11]; 16. #10K-Joe Kata[3]; 17. #23-Tyler Cartier[20]; 18. #41-Dalton Rombough[19]; 19. #13T-Trevor Years[23]; 20. #36-Logan Crisafulli[16]; 21. #4P-Chase Moran[24]; 22. #13-Keith Granholm[25]; 23. (DNF) #17-Sammy Reakes IV[18]; 24. (DNF) #24-Bobby Hackel IV[22]; 25. (DNF) #22-Jonathan Preston[17]

