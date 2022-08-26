Chris Pier Earns First Career Weedsport Kartway Victory With Summer Championship Triumph

WEEDSPORT, NY – The final round of Weedsport Kartway’s Thursday Night Thunder featured the Summer Championship and it was Chris Pier saving his best for last with a late pass in Clone Heavy to score his first career win at the kartway.

Pier trailed Owen Bird for the majority of the 20-lap Clone Heavy main and positioned himself for a late move to victory. The timing was perfect, as Pier slid underneath with less than two laps remaining to earn the victory in his No. 85. Bird held on for second ahead of Chris Natoli, Seth Whitney and Dan Marsden.

While Whitney had to settle for fourth in Clone Heavy, he bested the field of Clone Light racers for his third career senior win at The Short Port. Whitney outran Marsden, Pier, Tyler Thompson and Anthony Scott for the victory.

Justin Pier came on in Clone Super Heavy to make for a family affair in victory lane on Thursday night, as the No. 00 went to victory lane for the fifth time in its run at Weedsport. Chance Weaver finished as the runner-up ahead of Logan Winn.

In the junior divisions, Luke Holmes continued his Jr. Red Clone dominance in the No. 8. Holmes held on to stay ahead of Mason Simmons, Bryson Gill, Ryan Barry and James Kreidler.

Much like Holmes in Jr. Red Clone, Levi Herriven has been nearly unstoppable in Jr. Green Clone, picking up another win on Thursday evening in the No. 20. Herriven outpaced Addisyn Roger and Michael Hugg for the victory.

Jr. Blue Clone once again went to the No. 78 of Nigel Pendykoski. Pendykoski topped Dominic Hugg, Riley Begy and Ian McLaughlin for his sixth career Weedsport win.

Pendykoski also appeared on his way to victory in Jr. Unrestricted, until Casey Pietrzak came on strong in the No. 54. Pietrzak stole the lead from Pendykoski and never looked back on the way to his second career Short Port win over Pendykoski, Begy, William Young and Rylynn Bain.

Thursday Night Thunder’s 2022 champions include Holmes (Jr. Red Clone), Herriven (Jr. Green Clone), Simmons (Jr. Purple Clone), Pendykoski (Jr. Blue Clone & Jr. Unrestricted), Whitney (Clone Light & Clone Heavy) and Weaver (Clone Super Heavy).

With their top point finishes Whitney, Sabrina Palmer, David Hackett Jr., Devin McGill, Matt Matteson, Natoli, Nick McGill, Adam Collins, Weaver and Winn have all earned the right to enter the kartway’s NYS Clone Invitational to be held on Saturday, October 15 as part of Octoberfest Weekend.

Weedsport Kartway will return to action on Sunday, September 18 for the Slack Karts Super Kart Series James Shutts Memorial featuring a $722 to win 44-lap main event for PRO Clone Super Heavy. The day will also include a $500 to win PRO Clone 360 main and action for all eight points divisions.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Weedsport Kartway

Weedsport, NY

Summer Championship

Thursday, August 25

Box Score (50 Entries)

Jr. Red Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 8 – Luke Holmes, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 77J – James Kreidler, 4. 42 – Liam Pakenham

Heat #2 (6-laps): 1. 60 – Bryson Gill, 2. 44 – Derek Bird, 3. 50B – Ryan Barry

Feature (15-laps): 1. 8 – LUKE HOLMES, 2. 98 – Mason Simmons, 3. 60 – Bryson Gill, 4. 50B – Ryan Barry, 5. 77J – James Kreidler, 6. 44 – Derek Bird, 7. 42 – Liam Pakenham

Clone Heavy

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 12 – Owen Bird, 2. 85 – Chris Pier, 3. 505 – Seth Whitney, 4. 81 – Dan Marsden, 5. 33 – Chris Natoli, 6. 13 – Nick McGill, 7. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 8. 545 – Adam Collins

Feature (20-laps): 1. 85 – CHRIS PIER, 2. 12 – Owen Bird, 3. 33 – Chris Natoli, 4. 505 – Seth Whitney, 5. 81 – Dan Marsden, 6. 13 – Nick McGill, 7. 545 – Adam Collins, 8. 82 – David Hackett Jr.

Jr. Green Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 20 – Levi Herriven, 2. 9 – Addisyn Roger, 3. 15 – Michael Hugg

Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – LEVI HERRIVEN, 2. 9 – Addisyn Roger, 3. 15 – Michael Hugg

Jr. Blue Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 48 – Ian McLaughlin, 2. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski

Feature (15-laps): 1. 78 – NIGEL PENDYKOSKI, 2. 17 – Dominic Hugg, 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 48 – Ian McLaughlin

Clone Super Heavy

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 45 – Chance Weaver, 2. 00 – Justin Pier, 3. 4W – Logan Winn

Feature (20-laps): 1. 00 – JUSTIN PIER, 2. 45 – Chance Weaver, 3. 4W – Logan Winn

Jr. Purple Clone

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 20 – Parker Allen, 2. 99T – Timmy Axton, 3. 99 – Grayson Adderley, 4. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 5. 31 – Cody Stebbins

Feature (15-laps): 1. 20 – PARKER ALLEN, 2. 99 – Grayson Adderley, 3. 98 – Savannah Simmons, 4. 99T – Timmy Axton, 5. 31 – Cody Stebbins

Jr. Unrestricted

Heat #1 (6-laps): 1. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 2. 10R – Riley Begy, 3. 54 – Casey Pietrzak, 4. 13 – William Young, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 6. 96 – Brian Kline

Feature (15-laps): 1. 54 – CASEY PIETRZAK, 2. 78 – Nigel Pendykoski, 3. 10R – Riley Begy, 4. 13 – William Young, 5. 8RY – Rylynn Bain, 6. 96 – Brian Kline

Clone Light

Heat #1 (8-laps): 1. 505 – Seth Whitney, 2. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 3. 47 – Matt Matteson, 4. 85 – Chris Pier, 5. 80X – Anthony Scott, 6. 8 – Sean Simmons

Heat #2 (8-laps): 1. 82 – David Hackett Jr., 2. 81 – Dan Marsden, 3. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 4. 33 – Tyler Thompson, 5. 11 – Devin McGill, 6. 10D – Dylan Begy

Feature (20-laps): 1. 505 – SETH WHITNEY, 2. 81 – Dan Marsden, 3. 85 – Chris Pier, 4. 33 – Tyler Thompson, 5. 80X – Anthony Scott, 6. 11 – Devin McGill, 7. 10D – Dylan Begy, 8. 87 – Sabrina Palmer, 9. 8 – Sean Simmons, 10. 14 – Brittney Hackett, 11. 47 – Matt Matteson, 12. 82 – David Hackett Jr.

