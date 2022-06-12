FULTON – After four straight third place finishes in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified features, Dave Marcuccilli drove into Fulton Speedway victory lane Saturday night.

Marcuccili played the patient game in the 35-lap feature, making the winning pass on lap thirty-three when he drove around race-long leader Justin Crisafulli.

The bounty on Tim Sears Jr. was not claimed as he had mechanical problems early in the feature.

Other winners on Ingles Performance night were, Brett Sears (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Bob Buono (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Skylar Greenfield (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).

Ryan Richardson and Justin Crisafulli brought the 35-lap Modified feature down to the green, with Crisafulli grabbing the early advantage.

The caution lights would come on lap two when Larry Wight stopped in turns three and four with rear suspension problems. Repairs couldn’t be made, ending his night.

The caution would slow the field on lap six when Tim Sears Jr. slowed with rear end mechanical issues, ending his night like Wight’s.

With ten laps complete, Crisafulli opened a ten-car length advantage as Corey Barker, Richardson, Ron Davis III, Marshall Hurd were locked in a tight battle for second through fifth.

Crisafulli would drive out to a two-second lead when the lap counter read lap fifteen. Barker, Davis, Richardson and Hurd still showed in the top-five.

On lap nineteen, Crisafulli would see his big lead evaporate when Hurd slowed to bring out the yellow.

Davis would go to the topside of the speedway to drive into the lead on lap twenty-seven.

With five laps to go, Crisafulli drove back under Davis to retake the lead just before Davis had a tire go down ending his shot at the win.

On lap thirty-three Dave Marcuccilli went to the top of the speedway to blast into the lead with the winning pass. Justin Crisafulli, Corey Barker, Todd Root, and Jeff Prentice finished second through fifth.

At the start of the 25-lap Sportsman feature, Joe Kline and Buddy Leathley got upside down on the back straight. The cars and all the safety equipment did its job as both drivers were okay.

Robert Gage would lead the opening two laps before Rocky Grosso would drive into the top-spot in the early going.

Grosso would bolt out to a half a straight lead but would see that evaporate on a lap nine caution. Quinn Wallis took advantage of the yellow and he would take over the lead on the restart.

The feature came down to a three-car race between Wallis, Grosso, and Brett Sears. Grosso would retake the lead on lap eighteen and looked to be heading to victory lane. Brett Sears had other ideas as he would drive by Grosso on lap twenty and to victory lane for his second career Sportsman win at the speedway. Quinn Wallis, Jake Davis, Amy Holland, and Chris Mackey finished second through fifth.

Once again, the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks put on an edge of your seat 20-lap feature. Nearly the entire second half of the race Jim Evans and Bob Buono raced the entire speedway side-by-side with Buono grabbing the narrow win at the checkers. Ron Hawker, Ron Marsden, and Casey Cunningham finished third through fifth.

Skylar Greenfield took top honors in the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature. Kasey Coffey, Danny Allen, Jesse Morgan, and Joe Wilcox completed the top-five.

The speedway will return to action Saturday, June 18 when chaos and racing meet with the world-famous Trailer Race of Destruction, plus our regular divisions of racing presented by A-Verdi Storage Containers.

If you have never seen a Trailer Race of Destruction, they use the entire speedway for chaos and mayhem to destroy their opponents to be the last one standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle to collect the $1,000-to-win top prize, plus purses for second and third place.

Adult G/A is $20.00, 18 years and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

Ingles Performance June 11 Results

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 2. 11-Justin Crisafulli[2]; 3. 31-Corey Barker[5]; 4. 15-Todd Root[12]; 5. 79-Jeff Prentice[4]; 6. 10R-Ryan Richardson[1]; 7. 20K-Kyle Inman[16]; 8. 42-Colton Wilson[3]; 9. 29K-Chris Cunningham[9]; 10. 24K-Nick Krause[15]; 11. 32R-Ronald Davis III[10]; 12. B2-Bob Henry Jr[8]; 13. 58M-Marshall Hurd[7]; 14. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 15. 99L-Larry Wight[14]; 16. 11T-Jeff Taylor[6]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): 1. 83X-Brett Sears[16]; 2. 21W-Quinn Wallis[7]; 3. 15J-Jake Davis[12]; 4. 5-Amy Holland[13]; 5. 3-Chris Mackey[19]; 6. 6-Cody Manitta[18]; 7. 19C-Brandon Carvey[21]; 8. 57-Remington Hamm[23]; 9. 00W-Wade Chrisman[15]; 10. 4-Emmett Waldron[6]; 11. 14AJ-AJ Miller[26]; 12. 9D-Brett Draper[11]; 13. 2K-Joshua Amodio[10]; 14. 21-Billy Sauve[2]; 15. 01R-Robert Gage[1]; 16. 16X-Savannah Laflair[29]; 17. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[8]; 18. 33-Richard Murtaugh[14]; 19. 44-David Rogers[20]; 20. 92-Andrew Buff[22]; 21. 02-Brandon Chretien[30]; 22. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[17]; 23. 10G-Austin Germinio[25]; 24. 48-Kearra Backus[32]; 25. 5G-Tim Gareau[31]; 26. 13-James Donaldson[4]; 27. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[27]; 28. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[9]; 29. 19K-Kevan Cook[5]; 30. 11C-Austin Cooper[34]; 31. 19J-Joe Kline[24]; 32. 77L-Buddy Leathley[28]; 33. 57H-Rocky Grosso[3]; 34. (DNS) 99-Jordan Millard; 35. (DNS) 13K-Scott Kline

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman B Main – (12 Laps): 1. 19C-Brandon Carvey[1]; 2. 92-Andrew Buff[3]; 3. 57-Remington Hamm[2]; 4. 19J-Joe Kline[6]; 5. 10G-Austin Germinio[7]; 6. 14AJ-AJ Miller[14]; 7. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[15]; 8. 77L-Buddy Leathley[4]; 9. 16X-Savannah Laflair[5]; 10. 02-Brandon Chretien[8]; 11. 5G-Tim Gareau[11]; 12. 48-Kearra Backus[9]; 13. 99-Jordan Millard[13]; 14. 11C-Austin Cooper[12]; 15. 13K-Scott Kline[10]

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Remington Hamm.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 64-Bob Buano[4]; 2. 74X-Jim Evans[6]; 3. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[8]; 4. 711-Ron Marsden[5]; 5. 29K-Casey Cunningham[3]; 6. 28-Brandon Barron[9]; 7. 13-Adam Hunt[11]; 8. X15-Tyler Bushey[10]; 9. 22-Todd Koegel[12]; 10. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[2]; 11. 14J-Russ Marsden[7]; 12. 182-Shawn Hurd[13]; 13. 56-Edward Stevens[1]

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[6]; 2. 32C-Kasey Coffey[8]; 3. 17A-Danny Allen[3]; 4. 05-Jesse Morgan[11]; 5. 73-Joe Wilcox[10]; 6. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[2]; 7. 24R-Rick Kinney[12]; 8. 2T-Steven Tabor[9]; 9. 29B-Jason Breezee[4]; 10. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[7]; 11. 77J-Justin Breezee[1]; 12. 39S-Josh Fellows[5]; 13. (DNS) JVS1-Bob Edwards

