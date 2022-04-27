FULTON – After an exciting Enduro and successful Test & Tune the intensity gets turned up at the Fulton Speedway this weekend on Friday & Saturday, April 29-30 with the return of the popular ‘Highbank Holdup’ Weekend.

On Friday night April 29 the methanol breathing, winged warriors of Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Tour will open their 2022 season on the Fulton Speedway ‘Highbanks’, led by defending series champion and local fan favorite Jason Barney.

A large field of better than thirty cars are expected including top stars Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin, Matt Tanner, Shawn Donath, Davie Franek, Chuck Hebing, Kelly Hebing, Sammy Reakes, Tyler Cartier, and a host of other stars from the Northeast and Canada.

Joining the Empire Super Sprints will be the new division at the speedway the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, the lightning quick AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites plus open practice for all divisions.

Friday, April 29:

Pits Open – 4:00 pm.

Grandstands Open – 5:00 pm.

Hot Laps – 6:00 pm.

Racing – 7:00 pm.

G/A Adults – $25

18 Years & Under – Free.

Pits (All Ages) – $40.

On Saturday, April 30 the high-speed thunder of the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will battle it out for 60-laps and $4,000-to-win. The pits will be packed with invaders and Fulton regulars alike as a field of over 40 of the Northeast’s best small block pilots is expected.

Just some of the outside invaders expected include ‘Money Mat’ Williamson winner of the last DIRTcar 358 Modified series show at the speedway. three -time Outlaw 200 champion Jimmy Phelps, 2022 DIRT Northeast Modified Hall of Fame inductee Billy Decker in the Slack 3rs, 2021 DIRTcar 358-Modified Series champion Billy Dunn, perennial 358-Modified powerhouse Carey Terrance, consistent series regular Lance Willix II, 2nd generation star Jordan McCreadie, Ryan Bartlett and Vermonter Justin Stone.

Fulton drivers looking to keep the ‘Highbank Holdup’ cash away from the stout field of invaders will be led by defending Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modified track champion Ronnie Davis III, plus Tim Sears Jr., track and series hot shoe Dave Marcuccilli, Bob Henry Jr., and other speedway favorites.

The DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman will be in action as they will be racing for a guaranteed starting spot in one of the Sportsman crown jewel events in the Northeast at the Fulton Speedway, the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 during the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on Friday & Saturday, September 30-October 1. Thank you to A to Z Contracting for posting DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman $100 heat winner bonuses.

A $500-to-win “home track rules’ Four-Cylinder Open will complete Saturday’s card.

Saturday, April 30:

Pits Open – 2:00 pm.

Grandstands Open – 3:00 pm.

Hot Laps – 4:00 pm.

Racing – 5:00 pm.

Adults – $30.

18 Years & Younger – Free.

Pits – (All Ages) – $40.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news check out the new website powered by My Race Pass at www.fultonspeedway.com or follow the speedway social media pages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related