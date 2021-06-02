WEEDSPORT, NY – The DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds will return to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, June 13 alongside the headlining Sportsman Classic 75.

The Big Block event will be 35-laps, paying $2,500 to the winner, with Weedsport and Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship points on the line.

“We look forward to pairing the Modifieds with the Sportsman Classic on June 13,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Add in the NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints and we have a terrific three division card lined up for a great night of racing.”

Modified heat lineups will be determined by the luck of the draw on June 13, with top heat race finishers moving to a re-draw for the 35-lap main event.

On May 30, Mat Williamson came on late to overtake early leader Bill Decker in the opening Modified event of the season at Weedsport, as part of the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.

Stewart Friesen, Justin Haers and Jimmy Phelps filled the top five slots on Sunday, and as a result join Williamson and Decker at the top of the point sheet at The Port.

DIRTcar 358-Modifieds are welcome to join the lineup with the Big Blocks on June 13, following the ruleset posted below.

Tickets are already on sale for June 13 with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

Pit gates will open on June 13 at 3 p.m. with main gates opening at 4 p.m. and action to start at 6 p.m.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...