WEEDSPORT, NY – The seventh running of the prestigious Sportsman Classic 75 will take place this Sunday at Weedsport Speedway, paying $2,500 to the winner of the 75-lap affair, presented by Stirling Lubricants and Champion Racing Oil.

The Sportsman crown jewel event will be the first of the season for the DIRTcar Sportsman Central Region schedule and will see an increased purse from sixth on back, paying each starter at least $150 to take the green.

“This event is no doubt a staple of the Weedsport Speedway schedule,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Having the event earlier in the season and pairing the Sportsman with the Big Block Modifieds, will make this night a can’t miss race for fans in the area. The Sportsman put on such great racing here at Weedsport and we can expect more of the same this Sunday.”

On track action will begin at 6 p.m. this Sunday, June 13 with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. and grandstand gates swinging open at 4 p.m.

Previous winners of the Sportsman Classic include James Michael Friesen, Dave Marcuccilli, Ronnie Davis III and most recently, Jackson Gill. Sunday’s 75-lap event will be the second Sportsman event of the year at Weedsport.

Matt Guererri earned his first career Weedsport win back on May 30 over Brett Senek, Zach Payne, Dalton Rombaugh and Brian Calabrese. These same pilots can be expected on Sunday joined by DIRTcar Sportsman Weekly Championship contenders Andrew Buff, Zach Sobotka, Tyler Corcoran, Alan Fink, Tyler Murray, Chris Mackey, Matt Janczuk, Mike Fowler and more.

As mentioned, Sunday will also be the second Modified event of the season at Weedsport with a $2,500 to win, 35-lapper on the card.

Modified heat lineups will be determined by the luck of the draw on June 13, with top heat race finishers moving to a re-draw for the 35-lap main event.

On May 30, Mat Williamson came on late to overtake early leader Bill Decker in the opening Modified event of the season at Weedsport, as part of the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100.

Stewart Friesen, Justin Haers and Jimmy Phelps filled the top five slots on Sunday, and as a result join Williamson and Decker at the top of the point sheet at The Port.

DIRTcar 358-Modifieds are welcome to join the lineup with the Big Blocks on June 13, following the ruleset posted below.

The NY6A 600cc Micro Sprints will also join the lineup, making for a three division card.

Tickets are already on sale for June 13 with reserved seating set at $30 and general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $25. Youth general admission will be set at $10 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $30 for DIRTcar members and $35 for non-members.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

DIRTcar 358 Rules in effect but must run at the following weights:

A. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a Brodix “Spec.” DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the spec intake manifold (reference 17.1.2.A.; 17.1.3; 17.3 A.) and spec. Schoenfeld and Beyea headers and a steel or aluminum oil pan must maintain a minimum weight of 2,450 lbs. Chrysler using spec Stanton intake # P4532966SR must weigh 2500.

B. All 358 DIRTcar Modifieds utilizing a DIRTcar 358 Modified engine with the Brodix “Spec” heads, ported intake and “tri-y” exhaust must maintain a minimum weight of 2,550.

Sportsman Classic Champions:

2014 – James Michael Friesen

2015 – Dave Marcuccilli

2016 – Ronnie Davis III

2017 – Dave Marcuccilli

2018 – Dave Marcuccilli

2019 – Jackson Gill

2020 – N/A

Sportsman Classic Top Five Finishers (2014-2020):

Dave Marcuccilli: 5

Steve Gray: 2

Rocky Warner: 2

Jackson Gill: 2

Connor Cleveland: 2

Kevin Root: 2

Kyle Inman: 2

James Michael Friesen

Eric Giguere

Todd Town

Mike Maresca

Ronnie Davis III

Cody McPherson

Corey Barker

Kevin Ridley

Glenn Forward

Matt Guererri

Zach Sobotka

Brad Rouse

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

