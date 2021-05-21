WEEDSPORT, NY – The DIRTcar Sportsman will join the Super DIRTcar Series on Sunday, May 30 at Weedsport Speedway as part of The Port’s Heroes Remembered opening night.

Weedsport’s first DIRTcar Sportsman event of the season will be the only chance for competitors to see the racing surface ahead of the lucrative Sportsman Classic, set for Sunday, June 13.

The Super DIRTcar Series and DIRTcar Sportsman will be part of a three division program on May 30, as the CRSA Sprints join the action.

In 2019, Kevin Root and Jackson Gill showed the way at Weedsport in Sportsman competition, with Root also collecting the lone OktoberFAST event at The Port in October of 2020.

However, both Root and Gill have now moved on to Modified competition, leaving the top of the pylon open for grabs in 2021.

Matt Janczuk and Zach Sobotka could be the likely successors at Weedsport this season. Sobotka finished third in track points in 2019 and also took third in the speedway’s OktoberFAST event last fall. The driver of the No. 38 already has two wins this season.

Janczuk was runner-up to Root in October and has showed tremendous pace in early events this season, including a season opening win at Can-Am Speedway in April.

Andrew Buff is the current Hoosier Racing Tire Weekly Championship leader in 2021 and has two wins and eight top five finishes in 12 starts this season with the No. 92.

Add in the likes of Alan Fink, Tyler Corcoran, Tyler Murray, Mike Fowler, Matt and Nick Guererri, Christopher Mackey, Will Shields and more; and the DIRTcar Sportsman lineup is certainly stacked for this season.

The Heroes Remembered 100 will mark the first racing event at Weedsport with race fans in the stands in more than a year. Tickets will officially go on sale to the public for this can’t miss event on Monday, May 24 via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Fans that have subscribed to personal notifications from Weedsport can expect an email in the coming days with early access to tickets.

Reserved seating will be available for $35 with general admission seating available to those 18 and older for $30. Youth general admission will be set at $15 with kids 10 and under free.

Pit admission is $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members.

Pit gates will open on May 30 at 3 p.m. with main gates opening at 4 p.m. and action to start at 6 p.m.

The Weedsport Speedway Campground is also now officially open for reservations for the 2021 season.

To reserve camping in 2021, visit online at www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information. Fans can reach the Speedway office by phone at (315) 834-3067.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

