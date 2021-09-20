By Dave Medler

BREWERTON, NY – For almost three decades on Thursday, all roads from Super DIRT Week led to the Brewerton Speedway for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series in front of a packed grandstand for annually one of the best races of the week.

This season Excitement is extremely high for fans and race teams when two DIRTcar Modified Series and their cars & stars will invade the ‘D-Shaped DIRT Demon’ during NAPA Super DIRT Week 49.

On Tuesday, October 5, the Super DIRTcar Series will do battle in the $10,000-to-win Demon 100 plus a chance to secure the final guaranteed starting spot-for Sunday, October 10 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux 200. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks will also be in action that night in a $1,000-to-win event.

Series regulars Jimmy Phelps, Larry Wight, Chris Hile, Tim Sears Jr., Billy Decker, plus other Brewerton Modified stars will be ready to defend home turf when the series comes to town.

Just two days later the highly anticipated 28th Annual Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux ‘Hurricane Harvey’75 for the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade the speedway presented by St. Lawrence Radiology. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will add to the side-by-side racing excitement, and they will do battle in a 30-lap main event.

Back in 2019 Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario, put his Buzz Chew #88 Big Block Modified in victory lane by winning the Duel at the Demon 100 Super DIRTcar Series.

Not to be outdone, Williamson would come back to the Brewerton Speedway behind the wheel of his own #6 during NAPA Super DIRT Week going to victory lane again after a hard-fought win in the Hurricane 100 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series event.

Presale tickets for the October 5 Demon 100 Super DIRTcar Series event are only available from DIRTcar by clicking on the link 2021 Brewerton Reserved – MyProVenue™ (tickets.com). Presale $30. Admission at the gate $33. Students (11-17) $15. (Kids 10 and under) free. Pit passes $35 for DIRTcar members and $40 for non-members.

Tickets for the Thursday, October 7, 28th Annual Hurricane Harvey DIRTcar 358 Modified Series & DIRTcar Sportsman Series can be purchased “The Hurricane Harvey” (ticketspice.com). Reserved seats top-three rows across all sections (all ages) $35. General admission (adults 19 and older) – $30. (Youth 6-18) $10. Pits All ages $40. sorry, no early blankets in general admission.

Tuesday, October 5

The Demon 100 – $10,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series plus $1000-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stocks

Pits open at 2:00pm – Ticket sales & Grandstands 4:00 pm – Hot Laps 6:00 pm Racing – 7:00 pm.

Thursday, October 7

28th Annual Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hurricane Harvey DIRTcar 358 Modified Series 75 presented by St. Lawrence Radiology plus DIRTcar Sportsman Series 30.

Ticket Sales & Pit Pass 2:00 pm – Pits 4:00 pm – Grandstands 4:30 pm – Hot Laps 6:30 pm – Time Trials 6:45 pm – First Heat 7:30 pm.

Camping is allowed on the speedway grounds. Please follow the camping sign along the tree line.

The Brewerton Speedway is located at 60 US-11, Central Square, NY 13036. Speedway phone (315) 668-6906.

