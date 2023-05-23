FULTON, NY – This Saturday, May 27 the Empire Super Sprints 40th Anniversary season comes to the Fulton Speedway joining a five-star racing program on the ‘Highbanks’ as part of Memorial Day weekend.

While we are enjoying the sport we all love, let us remember first all the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms that we all enjoy.

The methanol breathing, clay slinging, winged warriors, Empire Super Sprints, annually bring the best 360 Sprint Car drivers in the Northeast United States, plus Ontario, and Quebec Canada.

On April 28, the Empire Super Sprints were part of the ‘Highbank Holdup’ Weekend night one. Local fan favorite Jason Barney went to victory lane. In 2022 Paulie Colagiovanni, Davie Franek won main events on Memorial Day Weekend and ESS Speedweek. Larry Wight defended home track turf taking the popular win on Labor Day Weekend.

Also racing on the ‘Highbanks’ presented by Monroe Mechanical and J. Gordon Contracting will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

Admission Prices:

Adult G/A – $25

18 Years & Younger – Free

Pit Passes:

DIRTcar/ESS Members – $40

Non-Members – $45

Pits Open – 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open – 5:00 PM

Hot Laps – 5:50 PM

Racing Starts – 7:00 PM

Camping is free. Camping is allowed on the south side of pit road only.

Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 83X – Tim Sears Jr. (112) 2. Larry Wight 99L – (110) 3. M1 – Dave Marcuccilli (102) 4. 5H – Amy Holland (90) 5. 49 – Billy Dunn (90).

Sportsman: 1. 92 – Andrew Buff (116) 2. 33Jr. – Clayton Brewer III (100) 3. 33 – Richard Murtaugh (100) 4. 4 – Emmett Waldron (98) 5. 31B – Ryan Dolbear (94).

Hobby Stocks: 1. 711 – John Pietrowicz (120) 2. 74X – Jim Evans (108) 3. 13 – Adam Hunt (106) 4. 56 – Edward Stevens (96) 5. Big 4 – Mike Watkins (96).

The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman do not keep points. The goal of the division is to give newer racers experience in open wheel cars before moving up to Sportsman or other divisions.

Speedway would like to thank marketing partners and event sponsors Monroe Mechanical and J. Gordon Contracting.

About Monroe Mechanical located at 2813 NY-31, Weedsport, NY.

Monroe Mechanical is Petroleum equipment installation and services. Our goal is to provide the full range of installation for any project. The needs of our customers always come first. We understand how important your business is and want to minimize your “down time”. Our employees are OSHA certified and have the most current training available in our industry. We are licensed in areas throughout the state. We also provide 24-hour emergency repair services to keep your station running smoothly. We will do whatever it takes to have your project completed on time, safely, and professionally.

To learn more, go to www.monroemech.com or call 315-834-7017.

J. Gordon Contracting is a licensed and insured general contractor out of Minoa, NY specializing in Roofing, siding, decks and more. For free estimates contact them at 315-481-3481 or [email protected]. Like their social media page on Facebook.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. Be sure to like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

