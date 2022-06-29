FULTON – Spend part of your American Independence weekend celebrations at the Fulton Speedway for grandstand shaking, big horsepower, high speed racing action, plus a chance to help our animal friends with a silent auction this Saturday, July 2 at the Fulton Speedway presented by Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant and A-Verdi Storage Containers.

The methanol breathing, winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will invade the speedway for night four of their highly popular annual Speedweek. The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will make Saturday night a festival of speed for fans and race teams.

Adult G/A is $25. 18 years old and younger G/A is Free. Pits (All Ages) is $40. Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot laps 5:50 pm. Racing begins at 7:00 pm.

We all know if there is one thing that goes together, it is racing people and their pets. Not all animals are as fortunate as the ones we have at home. When there is a need, the racing family always steps up in a big way.

This Saturday the annual silent auction will take place at the Speedway midway throughout the night with awesome items to bid on. All proceeds will go to Bernard’s Beagle Rescue and Misfits Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. To see some of the items up for auction go to the Fulton Speedway Facebook page and look for the silent auction graphic post.

We hope to see everyone this Saturday for a great night of racing while also helping our four-legged friends.

Please take a moment to check out both wonderful organizations’ websites and like their Facebook pages. www.bernardsbeaglerescue.com – www.misfitsanimalrescuse.com .

A big thanks to all the businesses and people who graciously donated items.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

