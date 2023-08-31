ESS Sprint Cars Invade Weedsport Speedway On September 9 Presented By Pit Stop Convenience Stores

WEEDSPORT, NY – When Weedsport Speedway roars back to life on Saturday, September 9, the ESS Sprint Cars will once again invade and the action will be presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores.

Pit Stop Convenience Stores first opened in Weedsport, NY in 1984 and is committed to providing excellent service. Since its initial opening in Weedsport, 15 more stores have opened throughout Central New York all with the goal of being the home-town convenience store in the communities they serve.

When visiting Pit Stop, be sure to take advantage of the Empire Eatery and join them for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even in between snacks. The Empire Eatery offers pizza, pasta, subs, wraps, salads and more. The Empire Eatery is available at locations in Weedsport, Genoa, Granby and Port Byron.

To learn more about Pit Stop Convenience Stores visit online at www.pitstopc-stores.com.

Weedsport’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend will feature two days of non-stop action on September 9-10.

The weekend opens on Saturday, September 9 with a three division card including the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, the ESS Sprint Cars and the 600cc Micro Sprints.

As of August 30 the ESS Sprint Car standings see Jordan Poirier leading the way over Shawn Donath, Jason Barney, Dylan Swiernik and Matt Tanner. Other standouts expected to be in action on September 9 include Jeff Cook, Danny Varin, Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preston.

Sunday’s action will see Stirling Lubricants present both the Super DIRTcar Series 100-lap finale and the Sportsman Classic 75. This two division program, with 175 laps of feature action, will provide a thrilling end to Weedsport’s 2023 campaign.

Tickets are now available for Weedsport Speedway’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend via www.weedsportspeedway.com.

Reserved seating for each day of action is set at $35 with general admission seating set at $30. Youth general admission for ages 11-17 is just $15 with kids 10 and under admitted free with a paid adult.

Pit gates open on September 9 at 4 p.m., with grandstand gates swinging open at 5 p.m. and racing slated for 7 p.m.

The September 10 schedule will see pit gates open at 3 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing set for 6 p.m.

Camping for Cavalcade Cup Weekend is also available online by visiting www.campspot.com/book/weedsportspeedway.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com, call (315) 834-3067, or follow Weedsport Speedway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

