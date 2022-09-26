Fulton Speedway 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Time Is Here; Camping Opens Wednesday

FULTON, NY – Race week is finally here where all roads will lead to the Fulton Speedway for one of the most prestigious events in Northeast racing, the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Friday & Saturday, September 30 – October 1.

Camping will open this Wednesday, September 28 beginning at 5:00 pm. There are no pre-sale camping spots, as they will be assigned upon arrival.

September 30 ‘Fast Friday’ will kick off all the racing action when traditionally the big and spacious pits are filled with race cars.

Racing will feature qualifying heats and consolations for the Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Series Shootout 50. Modified 15-Lap Qualifiers for the Outlaw 200. Winners will receive 17-20 starting sports in the Outlaw 200. Winners can advance their starting spots through Saturday qualifying heats.

Friday will also see qualifying and features for the $1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stocks Series. $500-to-win AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lite Showdown. $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open. $500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Championship, plus the E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship.

Saturday, October 1 is two of the crown jewels in Northeast racing with qualifying to set the 36th Annual $20,000-to-win Modified outlaw 200, plus Last Chance Qualifiers for the $2500-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Series Shootout 50.

Defending Outlaw 200 Weekend Champions:

Outlaw Modified 200 – Mat Williamson

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 – Matt Janczuk

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites STARS East Coast Nationals 25 – Justin Williams

Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open 25 – Mike Stone

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Championship 25 – Bob Buono

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship 20 – Mark Potter

Will someone new add their name as a winner of the Outlaw 200 winner, or will a savvy ole veteran put another prestigious Outlaw 200 win in their trophy case?

Outlaw 200 Victories:

Billy Pauch – 6

Alan Johnson – 4

Billy Decker – 4

Danny Johnson – 3

Tim Fuller – 3

Jimmy Phelps – 3

Tommy Kinsella – 2

Frank Cozze – 1

Paul Jensen – 1

Dale Planck

Kenny Brightbill – 1

Brett Hearn – 1

Pat Ward – 1

Matt Sheppard – 1

Michael Maresca – 1

Matt Williamson – 1

Everything Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, division registration, camping rules, and division & procedural rules are available by going to www.fultonspeedway.com once there click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Any question you might have please contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531. For all the latest news Outlaw 200 Weekend go to the speedway website and social media pages.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival. $75 for the weekend

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

• $1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

• $500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Open (25-Laps)

• E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

• 15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

• Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Adult GA – $30

Ages 6-18 GA – $10

Reserved – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 1

• 36th Annual $20,000-to-win Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

• Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

Pit Gates Open: 1:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 2:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 5:00 pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship: Approx. 8:00 pm

36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200: Approx. 8:30 pm

Adult GA – $40

Ages 6-18 GA – $15

Reserved – $45

Pits – $50

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...