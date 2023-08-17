FULTON, NY – On Saturday, August 12 at the Fulton Speedway, all qualifying races were completed when mother nature came in and ended the night.

The Features from that night to be split between remaining regular season shows.

The Modified and Hobby Stock Features will be made up on Saturday, August 26, adding to what was already a huge event at the track.

The show will feature an earlier start time, with the Modified and Hobby Stock Features from August 12, opening the show at 6:00 pm. A full regular card will follow, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Boat Race closes the show with a bang.

Tracey Road Equipment Modifieds will run both feature events with sail panels if desired.

That big August 26 race night also includes Dot Foods Jr. Fan Club Book Bag Giveaway.

The Dot Foods Sportsman and E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Features will be run on Championship Night, Saturday, September 2, joining the busy Empire Super Sprints/Modified Doubleheader. To accommodate the extra events, an earlier 6pm start time has been established. Following the two holdover features, a full racing card will be on tap.

This event will also feature Bernard’s Beagle Rescue Silent Auction, plus the ‘Dunk for Dogs’ dunking booth, with all proceeds going to Bernard’s Beagle Rescue.

Any questions you might have, contact Cory Reed at [email protected] or (315) 593-6531.

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Fulton Speedway is located 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

