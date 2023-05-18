FULTON, NY – This Saturday, May 20 is one of the fan favorites they circle on their Calendar yearly when King’s Spring Smashdown Demolition Derbies comes to town, plus racing speed and thrills on the Fulton Speedway ‘Highbanks’ presented by Ehrlich Pest Control and Custom Truck One Source.

The racing will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Truck Hobby Stocks.

After the racing, you will get an up-close seat to the crunching metal and bone jarring collisions with a pair of Kings Smash’Em Crash’Em Demo Derbies with a $1000-to-win 4/6 Cylinder Chain and Bang, plus $750 to-win Compact Junk Run.

Adult grandstand admission – $20

18 years old & younger – Free

Pit Pass.

DIRTcar Member – $35

Non-Member – $40

Pits open – 4:00 p.m.

Grandstands – 5:00 p.m.

Hot Laps – 6:00 p.m.

Racing starts – 7:00 p.m.

The speedway would like to thank longtime marketing partner Ehrlich Pest Control, who keeps the Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway pest free.

Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, Termite Control and more, all provided by local offices throughout the East Coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence, go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-877-458-5520. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

The speedway would like to welcome the newest marketing partner, Custom Truck One Source. They are located at 6708 Townline Road, Syracuse, NY.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc., is a leading “one-stop-shop” provider of specialty equipment serving customers in the growing electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, rail and infrastructure end-markets in North America. Custom Truck One Source offers its customers what they need to maintain, repair, upgrade and install critical infrastructure assets. Custom Truck One Source offers a full suite of solutions, including equipment rental, new and used equipment sales, and aftermarket parts, service tools and accessories.

With too many services to mention here, go to www.customtruck.com to see everything they have to offer. You can also reach them at 844-822-5581.

Direct any questions on race day activity or sponsorship opportunities to Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected].

For all the latest news, visit www.fultonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

The Fulton Speedway is located at 1603 County Route 57, Fulton, NY.

