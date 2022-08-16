FULTON – Fulton Speedway will host the Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST this Wednesday, August 17, but has adjusted the schedule for this weekend, with no racing now scheduled on August 20.

Coming on the heels of the busy Super DIRTcar Series SummerFAST week, with NASCAR’s Watkins Glen Weekend active, along with a host of area non-racing events happening track management feels a break for all the teams would be best before ending the regular season with two big shows.

“We have been hustling all summer, and the teams have been grinding week in and week out,” said track GM Cory Reed, “Typically we have a few rainouts to keep things fresh, but we have not had one. Sometimes you need to be smart and take a breather.”

The Fulton Speedway will return to action Saturday, August 27 with the always popular King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em August Annihilation Demo Derbies, plus a full program of Tracey Road Modifieds, Dot Foods Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks and E & V Energy Novice Sportsman presented by Burke’s Home Centers.

Adult G/A is $20. 18 years and younger are free. Pit admission (All Ages) is $35.

Pits will open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing begins at 7:00.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest new go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

