FULTON, NY – After a week off because of persistent all-day rain, the Fulton Speedway is ready to unleash the horsepower again this Saturday, July 24 presented by Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil and Ehrlich Pest Control.

Doing battle on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.

The holdover Modified feature from June 19 will be run in August.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm, grandstands 5:00 pm, racing 7:00.

It is getting down to crunch time to decide track champions or to get some momentum going into season-ending, higher paying marque events.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds – 1. Larry Wight (400) 2. Ron Davis III (391) 3. Tim Sears Jr. (386) 4. Pat Ward (380) 5. Dave Marcuccilli (338).

Sportsman – 1. Chris Mackey (464) 2. Matt Janczuk (462) 3. Amy Holland (422) 4. Tyler Corcoran (386) 5. Jack Meeks (378).

Late Models – 1. Chad Homan (872) 2. Chris Fleming (852) 3. Sean Beardsley (830) 4. Kevan Cook (825) 5. Bret Belden (813).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome marketing partner and one of the July 24 presenting sponsors, Stirling Lubricants/Champion Racing Oil.

Stirling Lubricants is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty industrial, cutting, hydraulic & way oils as well as a distributor of high-quality branded lubricants.

Established over 100 years ago, Stirling Lubricants has become a leading distributor for industrial, machining, agricultural, automotive, construction, trucking, logging, and high-performance motorsports lubricants.

A product of Stirling Lubricants is Champion Hi-Tech Lubricants & Racing Oil.

Founded in 1956, Champion Brands has been a globally recognized leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion produces over 300 products for a range of markets including automotive, agricultural, heavy truck, and specialty markets. Their product line includes fuel, brake fluid, oil and engine additives, and lubricants.

To learn more about all that Stirling Lubricants has to offer, visit online at www.stirlinglubricants.com or call (585) 461-8310.

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome back long-time marketing partner Ehrlich Pest Control who keeps the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways pest free.

Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, and Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida. To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-866–844-5063. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

