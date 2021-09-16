By Dave Medler

FULTON, NY – Long-time Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway marketing partner, Industrial Tire of CNY, will again be the title sponsor of the lucrative Outlaw 200 Weekend Sportsman Shootout Championship on Friday and Saturday, October 1 and 2.

Annually the $2,5000-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout is one of the most prestigious races to win for DIRTcar Sportsman in the Northeast.

The Sportsman Shootout 50 will again kick off the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series ‘Fall Championship Challenge,’ that will see the best drivers from four different regions face off in a playoff for the Overall DIRTcar Sportsman Championship.

Industrial Tire of CNY will once again be putting up heat races bonuses to the top-three finishers in each heat. 1st-$150. 2nd-$100. 3rd-$50.

Top-five 2019 Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout. Kyle Inman, Matt Janczuk, Brad Rouse, Chris Mackey, and Jackson Gill.

There will be an Outlaw 200 Weekend Test & Tune on Tuesday, September 21st from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Pit admission is $25 with the grandstands free to attend.

To see everything Outlaw 200 Weekend for tickets, pit passes, camping rules, division registration, rules and procedures, plus the weekend schedule go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have about the Outlaw 200 weekend contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] and like the speedway social media pages.

