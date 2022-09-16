FULTON – Long-time Fulton Speedway and Brewerton Speedway marketing partner, Industrial Tire of CNY, will again be the title sponsor of the lucrative Outlaw 200 Weekend Sportsman Shootout Championship on Friday and Saturday, September 30-October 1.

Annually the $2,5000-to-win Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout is one of the most prestigious races to win for DIRTcar Sportsman in the Northeast.

The Sportsman Shootout 50 will again kick off the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series ‘Fall Championship Challenge,’ that will see the best drivers from four different regions face off in a playoff for the Overall DIRTcar Sportsman Championship.

Industrial Tire of CNY will once again be putting up heat race bonuses to the top-three finishers in each heat. 1st-$150. 2nd-$100. 3rd-$50.

The 2021 race was an edge of your seat finish when Matt Janczuk made a last-lap, three-wide pass for the $2500-to-win Sportsman Series victory. Chris Mackey, Brandon Carvey, Ryan Dolbear, and Zach Sobotka, finished second through fifth.

There will be an Outlaw 200 Weekend Test & Tune on Tuesday, September 20th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Pit admission is $25 with the grandstands free to attend.

To see everything Outlaw 200 Weekend for tickets, pit passes, camping rules, division registration, rules, and procedures, plus the weekend schedule, go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there, click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

About Industrial Tire of CNY:

Located at 1015 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in Syracuse, NY, Industrial Tire of CNY is a family-owned and operated company founded by Dennis Beaudette well over a decade ago and will continue to be in the family name for another generation with Dennis’ two sons, DJ and Marty following their father’s footsteps. Industrial Tire of CNY, believe one of their superior assets is their dedicated and highly skilled workforce, enabling them to respond quickly and efficiently to service their clients’ requirements. Their reputation relies on their swift response and local relationship to Upstate New York. “Exceed customer expectations” has been the guiding principle of their company and has proven successful and will continue to be their objective in the future.

New and Used Tires

Industrial Tire of CNY’s superior tire inventory gives their customers the opportunity to compare prices to find the right tire to fit their budget.

Goodyear© Retread Plant

With this addition, they can eliminate your company’s costly equipment downtime by offering a quick turn-around time on retreads. Our team is highly experienced, with over 70 years in the retreading industry.

Rim Reconditioning

Industrial Tire of CNY’s rim re-conditioning facility is equipped with the IMI Wheel Refinishing System to recondition steel wheels and polish aluminum wheels to a mirror finish.

Our Tire Services

Driving on bald tires is dangerous, and the downtime involved with changing tires out can be costly. Entrust us to keep your wheels on the ground, and your drivers always in control.

Wheel Reconditioning

The foundation of a strong tire is a sturdy, clean rim. Our specially formulated steel rim reconditioning process extends the life of your rims with minimal ecological footprint. We also offer aluminum rim polishing; we’ll have your old rims clean enough to eat off them of in no time at all, complete with a deep, lasting polish that will shine for years and years.

Foam Tire Filling

You can proactively prevent flats (and, by extention, business down-time) by opting for a TyrFil © Foam Fill treatment on your heavy equipment tires. Our process is cost-effective and capitalizes the life of your tire, keeping them moving through hazardous conditions with ease. Consider allowing our TyrFil-certified technicians to treat your tires on your next visit.

Forklift Press-On Tires

Forklift tires are a special breed. We’re equipped with modern press-on technology to quickly replace your worn-down forklift and press-on tires, usually within 24 hours. With our new 20-foot mobile press truck, now we can come to you to change our tires. Keep your forklift out on the work floor and let us come to you for its next tire-change.

Any questions you might have about the Outlaw 200 weekend, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] and like the speedway social media pages.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

$1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

$500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

$500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

$500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Open (25-Laps)

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Saturday, October 1

36th Annual Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

Pit Gates Open: 1:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 2:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 5:00 pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship: Approx. 8:00 pm

36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200: Approx. 8:30 pm

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...