Infinit Shootout’ To Set Front Five Starting Spots In Weedsport’s $2,000 To Win Octoberfest 40

WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s Octoberfest Weekend will once again feature the PRO Clone 360 Octoberfest 40 on Sunday, October 15, paying $2,000 to winner. This year, the $500 Infinit Shootout will set the starting lineup for the front five positions in the fifth running of Weedsport’s maiden PRO event.

Presented by Infinit Technology Solutions of East Syracuse, NY, the Infinit Shootout will pair Saturday and Sunday’s PRO Clone 360 events to determine the front five starting positions for the Octoberfest 40 weekend finale.

Points will be awarded to drivers for their Saturday, October 14 time trial position, as well as their finishing position in Saturday’s Octoberfest 30. On Sunday, points will again be awarded for Octoberfest 40 time trials. The five drivers with the highest point totals will start in the front five starting positions in the Octoberfest 40 and will collect $200, $125, $75, $50 and $50 respectively.

Starting positions sixth on back for the Sunday finale will be lined up based on Sunday time trials only.

Points accumulated for the Infinit Shootout are only used for the Sunday lineup and will not count toward the overall PRO Kart Challenge championship. The standard 100-point format will be used for both PRO Clone 360 main events in regards to the PKC championship.

A longtime supporter of Weedsport Kartway, Infinit Technology Solutions has offices in East Syracuse and Rochester and provides Advanced IT Services and hardware solutions. Infinit partners with world-class manufacturers to assess, plan and develop solutions that work best for a particular environment.

From voice & data networking, cyber risk planning, physical security & surveillance planning, to IT staffing & staff augmentation; Infinit is a part of your technology team wherever and however you need them.

To learn more visit www.infinit-tech.com or call their corporate office at (315) 432-1323. Infinit Technology Solutions can also be found on Facebook.

To learn more about Octoberfest Weekend visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

Infinit Shootout Time Trial Points (10/14 & 10/15):

1 – 100

2 – 94

3 – 90

4 – 87

5 – 84

6 – 81

7 – 78

8 – 76

9 – 74

10 – 72

11 – 70

12 – 68

13 – 66

14 – 64

15 – 62

16 – 60

17 – 58

18 – 57

19 – 56

20 – 55

Infinit Shootout Octoberfest 30 Points:

1 – 200

2 – 188

3 – 180

4 – 174

5 – 168

6 – 162

7 – 156

8 – 152

9 – 148

10 – 144

11 – 140

12 – 136

13 – 132

14 – 128

15 – 124

16 – 120

17 – 116

18 – 114

19 – 112

20 – 110

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...