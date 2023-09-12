James Shutts Memorial Returns To Weedsport Kartway This Sunday

WEEDSPORT, NY – The annual James Shutts Memorial is set to return to Weedsport Kartway this Sunday, September 17 with $1,222 going to the winner of the PRO Clone Super Heavy crown jewel event.

Sponsors Novelis, Patriot Trailer Solutions, Mike Babcock Racing and CNY Nuisance Wildlife Management are among the partners helping to present one of the highest paying Clone Super Heavy events in New York State.

“We can’t thank all of our partners enough for coming together to once again post more than $4,500 in total purse money for this special race,” said James Shutts Memorial promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “We are so very proud to once again remember James in such a special way and look forward to a great afternoon on Sunday.”

This year’s running of the James Shutts Memorial will once again be run in a Twin 22-lap format.

The Twin format will pay $222 to lead at the halfway mark, from Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, and $1,222 to take the win after 44-laps.

After the first 22-lap segment, the race leader will pull a pill to determine how many drivers will be inverted for the second 22-lap run. As many as six drivers could be inverted for the race to the finish.

Clone Super Heavy at Weedsport Kartway is open to drivers 15 years and up. Driver weight must be at least 200 lbs. with gear, with overall kart weight set at 400 lbs. The Burris 33 is the mandatory tire.

The Twin 22-lap segments will be run consecutively, with all karts stopping on the front straightaway for the invert draw and a break to be determined. Racers will be allowed to change air pressures, make chassis changes, gear changes and change oil during this break. The same set of tires must be run for the entire 44-lap distance. No prepping of tires will be allowed at the break.

The September 17 program will also feature the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series presented by Pit Stop Convenience Stores, highlighted by all eight weekly points’ classes as well as a $1,000 to win PRO Clone 360 event. Drivers competing in the Clone Super Heavy James Shutts Memorial are not required to compete in another event.

Pit gates will open on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with hot laps slated for 11 a.m. Qualifying will follow 15 minutes after the conclusion of hot laps.

Visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or follow Weedsport Kartway via Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportkartway and Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy for more information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. In 2018, Weedsport introduced the all-new Weedsport Kartway, just outside of the Speedway’s main pit area, to begin to foster the next generation of racers, crew members and race fans. Couple the racing with state-of-the-art camping and track amenities, unmatched on-site television production capabilities, plus the ability for large scale concert productions and Weedsport is one of the marquee entertainment venues in the country.

James Shutts Memorial Champions:

2018 – Dan Kapuscinski (Oswego)

2019 – Dan Kapuscinski (Oswego)

2020 – Jason Moll (Weedsport)

2021 – Matt Chavis (Weedsport)

2022 – Jared John (Weedsport)

James Shutts Memorial 20-Position Purse (As of Sept. 12)

1 – $1,222

2 – $350

3 – $320

4 – $250

5 – $220

6 – $140

7 – $212

8 – $140

9-10 – $120

11-15 – $100

16-20 – $90

Total: $4,044

