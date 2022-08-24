BREWERTON, NY – The emotions have been high, and the racing has been tight as it comes down to crunch time. This Friday, August 26 there are just two races left to crown 2022 Brewerton Speedway track champions. For the Four-Cylinder Super Stocks, this Friday, their championship will be decided.

Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ presented by John Wilber Snap-On Tools will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks.

Admission for the fastest, family affordable fun entertainment in Central NY – Adult G/A is $15. 18 years old and younger are free. Pits (All Ages) $35.

Pits will open at 4:30 pm. Grandstands 5:30 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing starts at 7:00 pm.

The title in the Modifieds and Sportsman divisions are tight enough the champions will not be decided until Labor Day Weekend on Friday, September 2.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

Modifieds: 1. 5H- Chris Hile (666): 2. 99L- Larry Wight (654): 3. 83X- Tim Sears Jr. (624): 4. 98H- Jimmy Phelps (615): 5. 8H- Max McLaughlin (612).

Sportsman: 1. 5- Amy Holland (666): 2. 28- Alan Fink (644): 3. 38- Zach Sobotka (608): 4. R19- Dale Caswell (599): 5. 19C- Brandon Carvey (592).

Mod Lites: 1. 06- Mike Mullen (601): 2. 16- Tucker Halliday (538): 3. 99- Tom Mackey (537): 4. 7J- Joel Moller (530): 5. 313- Jammer Applegate II (500).

Four-Cylinder Super Stock – August 26 Championship Night: 1. 16B- Chris Bonoffski (794): 2. 5M- Damien Bechler (788) 3. 67K- Clayton Koch (648): 4. 26R- Ray Bechler (602): 5. 29K- Kingston Sprague (594).

The speedway would like to thank marketing partner and event sponsor, Sportsman racer John Wilber’s Snap-On Tools.

John’s Snap-On Tools franchise services the Camillus, Solvay, Geddes, Syracuse, Warners, Marcellus, and Jordan areas. To see everything John Wilber has to offer, call (315) 561-6609 or go to his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/john.wilber.376/about.

If you have any questions and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

