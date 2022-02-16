OSWEGO – Proud Motorsports is pleased to welcome back Ken’s Body Shop of Oswego as primary sponsor of third-year Supermodified driver Camden Proud and his recent acquisition of the former Didero No. 3, which will race full-time as No. 54 for the 2022 season at Oswego Speedway.

Ken’s stepped in as primary backer of the No. 54 prior to Proud’s move to the big block ranks in 2019 and has remained for what is now four consecutive years, totaling over 29 seasons of sponsorship with the Proud Family beginning in 1994.

“We are extremely appreciative of Ken’s Body Shop’s longstanding commitment to supporting our racing efforts, thus making a second full season of Supermodified action possible this year,” said the 23 year old driver. “I’d like to thank Jeff Jones and his family for their continued support and we are of course very excited to have Ken’s ride onboard the new car with us come May.”

Located at 5753 NY-104 in Oswego, Ken’s Body Shop has set the Central New York standard for quality auto body repair and customer service since opening in 1951.

Family owned and operated by the Jones Family for more than 70 years, Kens’ uncompromising standards and continued commitment to excellence have remained consistent over the years.

The team at Ken’s works passionately to provide customers with the highest quality automotive repair and service possible. Ken’s services all vehicle makes (even boats and RVs), offering the full range of automotive care and repair services including both detailing and mechanical.

Ken’s is proud to be especially certified by General Motors (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, GMC), Ford, FCA (Fiat, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram), Honda, Nissan, Kia and Hyundai to return their vehicles to factory standards.

This level of quality sets Ken’s apart from its competitors, positioning them as Oswego County’s premier collision repair shop and one of the top auto repair facilities in New York State.

To learn more about Ken’s Body Shop, visit KensBodyShop.com. Ken’s also can be found on Facebook, Yelp, and Google Plus. You can stop by or phone (315)-343-6611 to schedule an estimate.

To keep up with Proud Motorsports, please visit the team website at ProudMotorsports.com. You can also LIKE on Facebook or FOLLOW on Twitter @ProudMtrsports.

Proud Motorsports Partners: Ken’s Body Shop, Ontario Accessibility Solutions, Oswego Quality Carpet, and Compass Credit Union.

