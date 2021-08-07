By Dave Medler

BREWERTON, NY – Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps came into Friday night tied for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified point lead with only four-point races left to decide the 2021 track champion.

In the 35-lap Modified feature Wight ran down race-long reader Jeff Taylor taking the lead on lap 16 and would never look back for his first win of the season and taking the point lead with three points-paying races left in the 2021 season.

Other winners on Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus, Blackburn Truck Bodies and VP Lubricants night were, Chris Mackey (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Justin Williams (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Quinn Wallis (Fleet Repairs 4-Cylinders).

The 35-lap Modified feature would take the green and go yellow quickly. In the first turn Tyler Trump, Jimmy Phelps, Tim Sears Jr., and Billy Decker were all involved in a chain reaction wreck that ended the race for Decker and Sears who couldn’t make quick repairs in the pits.

When the race went back to green Jeff Taylor would open an almost full straightaway lead while Jim Witko, Larry Wight, Roy Bresnahan and Tom Sears Jr. were locked in a tight battle for second through fifth.

Taylor was still clicking off quick times with 10 laps complete with Wight, Witko, Michael Maresca and Bresnahan chasing the leader.

With 15 laps showing on the scoring tower, Taylor still led as Wight cut Taylor’s big lead down to a couple car-lengths. Witko, Michael Maresca and Chris Hile raced for top-five spots.

Wight was able to use a lapped car as a pick and would drive into the lead on lap 16 and looked to quickly put distance between himself on the rest of the field.

The caution would come out on lap 23 erasing Wight’s almost full straightaway lead. When the race went back to green nobody challenged Larry Wight as he would cruise to 3.271 seconds win over Jim Witko and Jeff Taylor who came under the checkers almost dead even. Chris Hile and Ron Davis III rounded out the top-five.

The 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Earl Rudy grab the lead at the start and by lap 5 opened an almost 10 car length advantage as Riley Rogala, Tony Finch II, Chris Mackey, and Max Hill raced in a tight pack for second through fifth.

On lap 8 Mackey moved into second and set his sights on the leader and would need only one more lap running the topside of the speedway to drive into the lead.

The yellow would wave on lap 13 erasing Mackey’s 2.5 second lead. When the green came back out and to the checkers there was no stopping Mackey as he collected his third win of the season. Amy Holland, Alan Fink, JJ Courcy, and Tyler Murray rounded out the top-five.

Rick Demo would grab the lead on lap 1 of the 20-lap Mod Lite feature and by lap 5 you could have thrown a blanket over Demo, Brad Harris, Mike Mullen, Clayton Brewer, and Joe Isabell battling at the front of the field.

At the halfway point Demo still led as Mullen, Harris, Justin Williams, and Brewer raced in a tight pack for the first five positions.

On lap 17 Williams and Brewer both drove by Demo into the top-two spots as the final laps started clicking off the scoring tower.

Justin Williams would outrun Clayton Brewer to the checkers for his sixth win of the season. Mike Mullen, Rick Demo, and Brad Harris finished third through fifth.

The 15-lap 4-Cylinder feature would see Ray Bechler lead the opening 4 laps before Quinn Wallis took over the lead and then would outrun Chuck Powelczyk by almost two seconds at the finish. Eric Rowley, Damien Bechler, and Donny Rider rounded out the top-five.

There will be no racing at the Brewerton Speedway this Friday, August 13 because of the big two-day Renegade Monster Truck Tour event at the Fulton Speedway. You can purchase tickets by going to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there click on the Renegade Monster Truck Tour photo at the top of the page.

The D-Shaped Dirt Demon will be back in action on Friday, August 20th when Mirabito Companies presents at night of racing excitement featuring the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites and the Fleet Repair 4-Cylinders.

Adult grandstand admission is $15, with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free. Pit admission is $35. Gates open at 5:30 pm with racing at 7:30 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected]. For all the latest go to www.brewertonspeedway.com and like the speedway social media pages.

Blackburn Truck Bodies, Scott Jeffery’s Performance Plus, VP Lubricants August 6 Results

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds 35 Laps) – LARRY WIGHT, Jim Witko, Jeff Taylor, Chris Hile, Ron Davis III, Roy Bresnahan, Jimmy Phelps, Tom Sears Jr., Michael Maresca, Pat Ward, Joe August, Kevin Root, Tyler Trump, Nick Krause, Chad Phelps, Gil Tegg, Andy Noto, Tim Murphy, Tim Harris, Billy Decker, Tim Sears Jr.

(DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonus $300. $200. $100) – Tom Sears Jr., Nick Krause, Gil Tegg.

(DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman 25 Laps) – CHRIS MACKEY, Amy Holland, Alan Fink, JJ Courcy, Tyler Murray, Earl Rudy, Dale Caswell, Riley Rogala, Max Hill, Mike Button, Richard Murtaugh, Jeff Prentice, Quinn Wallis, Robert Gage, Brett Buono, Matt Caprara, Tony Stiener, Matt Richardson, Teddy Clayton, Mike Root, Jake Petit, Rocky Grosso, Tony Finch II, Zach Sobotka, Emmett Waldron, Brandon Carvey, Matt Kitts.

(NAPA Auto Parts Chase Elliott Award) – Max Hill.

(BNEL Excavating $25 Bonus) – Richard Murtaugh.

(Mike Payne & MP Delivery 7th Place Bonus) – Dale Caswell.

(AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites 20 Laps) – JUSTIN WILLIAMS, Clayton Brewer, Mike Mullen, Rick Demo, Brad Harris, Hunter Lawton, Doug Williams, Joe Garafolo, Joel Moller, Roger Olschewske, Kelly Skinner, Joe Isabell, Travis Hewitt, Tom Mackey.

(Fleet Repairs 4- Cylinders 15 Laps) – QUINN WALLIS, Chuck Powelczyk, Eric Rowley, Damien Bechler, Donny Rider, Tom Bumpus II, Jack Taskey, Sam Curcie, Clayton Koch, Robert Lovine, Hannah Guererri, Ray Bechler, Glenn Carista.

