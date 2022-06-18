Larry Wight Returns To Brewerton Speedway Modified Victory Lane

BREWERTON, NY – (June 17, 2022) – Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway a great crowd turned out for racing and Family Autograph Night presented by Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company.

Larry Wight started the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modified feature in 12th and steadily worked his way to the front. Once Wight moved into second, he and race leader Gil Tegg put on a close battle, racing for the lead in and out of traffic.

The difference in the race was a yellow on lap twenty-four and a restart when Wight drove by Tegg using the topside of the speedway and from there never looked back for his second win of the season.

Dale Caswell drove to his first career DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature win. Tucker Halliday took top honors in the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and Chris Bonoffski in the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.

Joe August and Andy Noto brought the Modified feature to the green, with Noto grabbing the early lead in his small block.

With ten laps on the scoring tower, Noto and Gil Tegg were putting a tight battle for the lead with Ben Bushaw, Larry Wight from twelfth, and Chad Phelps from eleventh starting spot racing for third through fifth.

On lap twelve, Tegg saw the opening he needed and drove under Noto to be scored the new leader.

Tegg opened a comfortable lead on lap fifteen as Wight moved into second with Noto, Phelps, and Bushaw still in the top-five.

Once Wight caught Tegg, the pair put on a tight battle for the lead while working their way through traffic who were using every groove on the speedway.

On lap twenty the top-five were Tegg, Wight, Noto, Phelps, and Tim Sears Jr. who started fourteenth.

On lap twenty-four, the yellow would come out, slowing the torrid battle for the lead.

Larry Wight would take advantage of the yellow as he would go to the top of the speedway to drive into the lead. Once out front, there was no catching Wight as he went to victory lane for the second time this season. Gil Tegg finished a season best second with Tim Sears Jr., Chad Phelps, and Ron Davis III completing the top-five.

Dale Caswell who is a past IMCA Modified Champion with 41 wins at the speedway and just as talented and winning driver in the Late Model racer can now put his name in the Brewerton Speedway record books as a DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman feature winner.

In the 25-lap feature, Caswell would lead every lap enroute to a celebration in victory lane with family and friends.

The win didn’t come easy as he had to hold off late race challenges from former track champion and the division all-time feature winner Alan Fink and Amy Holland who was right there waiting to take advantage of any mistakes by the top-two. Cody Manitta who graduated from high school that day and Tony Finch II completed the top-five.

Tucker Halliday won his first career feature win on August 9, 2019. Friday night, Halliday picked up his second career win in the division as he was the class of the field in the 20-lap Mod Lite feature. Halliday held off Mike Mullen, Joe Garafolo, Kyle Demo, and Zack Babcock who finished second through fifth.

Chris Bonoffski continued his winning ways in the Four-Cylinders as he won the 15-lap feature. Damien Bechler, Ray Bechler, Chuck Powelczyk, and Clayton Koch completed the top-five.

This Friday, June 24 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux presents Destruction at the Demon King’s Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies. Racing on the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon’ will feature the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman. AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites. Mirabito Four-Cylinders, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.

The Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds have the week off for the Super DIRTcar Series event at Albany Saratoga.

Adult G/A is $20, Everyone 18-years-old and younger is free. Pits (All Ages) $35. Pits open at 4:30 p.m. Grandstands 5:30 p.m. Hot laps 6:00 p.m. Racing 7:00 p.m.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 668-6906 or [email protected] . For all the latest news, go to www.brewertonspeedway.com. And like the speedway social media pages.

Thompson & Johnson Equipment Company June 17 Results

Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight [12]; 2. 22G-Gil Tegg Jr [4]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr [14]; 4. X-Chad Phelps [6]; 5. 32R-Ronnie Davis III [7]; 6. 5H-Chris Hile [15]; 7. 36-Ben Bushaw [3]; 8. 7Z-Zachary Payne [5]; 9. 98H-Jimmy Phelps [11]; 10. 8H-Max McLaughlin [10]; 11. 79-Jeffrey Prentice [17]; 12. 62S-Tom Sears Jr [8]; 13. 9X-Tyler Trump [23]; 14. 19X-Andy Noto [1]; 15. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias [19]; 16. 63-Adam Roberts [16]; 17. 24K-Nick Krause [20]; 18. 88-Joe August Jr [2]; 19. 60-Jackson Gil l[9]; 20. 18$-Sean Beardsley [13]; 21. 24-James Witko Jr [22]; 22. Z4-JJ Courcy[25]; 23. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger [26]; 24. 38-Tim Harris [18]; 25. 4-Michelle Courcy [21]; 26. 11T-Jeff Taylor [24]

358 Modified Bonus – $300. $200. $100: Jeff Prentice, Andy Noto, Nick Krause

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. R19-Dale Caswell[2]; 2. 28-Alan Fink[8]; 3. 5-Amy Holland[7]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[9]; 5. 0-Tony Finch II[10]; 6. 19C-Brandon Carvey[12]; 7. 80X-Mike Button[3]; 8. 28X-Stephen Marshall[4]; 9. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[14]; 10. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[13]; 11. R1-Riley Rogala[6]; 12. 38-Zach Sobotka[11]; 13. 33-Richard Murtaugh[5]; 14. 01R-Robert Gage[16]; 15. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[18]; 16. 10G-Austin Germinio[15]; 17. 1J-John Wilber[1]; 18. AONE-Bucky Hayes[17]; 19. 16-Earl Rudy[21]; 20. B1-RJ Budd[22]; 21. 16X-Savannah Laflair[23]; 22. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[19]; 23. 30-Michael Root[20]; 24. (DNS) 04X-Chris Crump

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Kyle Devendorf

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 16-Tucker Halliday[3]; 2. 06-Mike Mullen[8]; 3. 55-Joseph Garafolo[9]; 4. 22-Kyle Demo[7]; 5. 88-Zach Babcock[13]; 6. 19-Brad Harris[4]; 7. 5K-Matt Kitts[5]; 8. 11-Billy Applebee[12]; 9. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[11]; 10. 13-Jammer Applegate II[1]; 11. 8BALL-Kelly Skinner[14]; 12. 99-Thomas Mackey[6]; 13. 7J-Joel Moller[2]; 14. 155-Clayton Brewer III[10]

