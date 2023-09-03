Larry Wight Wins Brewerton Speedway Modified Feature: Tim Sears Jr. Track Champion

BREWERTON, NY – The last weekly event of 2023 took place at the Brewerton Speedway Friday night with a big crowd filling the grandstands on New York State – Stop DWI.

Feature winners were, Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds) Richard Murtaugh (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Joe Isabell (AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites) Paulie Colagiovanni (Empire Super Sprints)

Alan Fink and Sean Beardsley would bring the 35-Lap Modified feature to the green with Alan Fink grabbing the lead and by lap five would open a half a straightaway lead while Beardsley, Jim Witko, Matt Caprara, and Chad Phelps fought for top-five spots.

Lap ten would see fink lengthen his lead as you could have thrown a blanket over Beardsley, Caprara, Witko, and Phelps.

With no yellows to slow the field it allowed Fink to maintain his lead on lap fifteen, with Beardsley, Larry Wight from twelfth, Witko and Phelps raced for second through fifth.

Larry Wight would run down and pass Fink on lap eighteen to be scored the new leader.

Wight would be on cruise control out front with ten laps to go with Phelps, Fink, Caprara, and Max McLaughlin in the top-five.

Over the final laps and no yellows Larry Wight drove to victory lane. Chad Phelps, Tim Sears Jr. Max McLaughlin, and Alan Fink would finish second through fifth.

With his third-place finish Tim Sears is the 2023 Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified Track Champion.

The 25-Lap Sportsman feature would see Mike Button and Richard Murtaugh put on a show swapping the lead back and forth lap after lap until Murtaugh made the winning pass on lap eighteen. Mike Button, Brett Sears, Richard Townsend, and Cody Manitta completed the top five.

Zach Sobotka was crowned the 2023 DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Track Champion.

Joe Isabell would lead every lap of 20-Lap the Mod Lite feature for his first win of the season. Zack Babcock, Matt Kitts, Joe Garafolo, and Justin Williams finished second through fifth.

Danny Varin, Jordan Thomas, would lead laps in the 25-Lap Empire Super Sprints Feature. It was Paulie Colagiovanni who made the race winning pass on lap twenty when he split a lapped car and leader Jordan Thomas and then would drive away for the win. Jordan Thomas, Danny Varin, Jason Barney, and Larry Wight who started 20th completed the top five.

The final race of the 2023 season will take place during Super DIRT Week on Wednesday, October 4 when Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux presents the 30th Annual Hurricane Harvey DIRTcar 358 Modified Series plus the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series. In 2022 90 cars filled the pit area.

Tickets are now available by going to 30th Hurricane Harvey (ticketspice.com)

New York State – STOP DWI September 1 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[12]; 2. X-Chad Phelps[6]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[15]; 4. 8H-Max McLaughlin[14]; 5. 28-Alan Fink[2]; 6. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[17]; 7. 29-Matt Caprara[5]; 8. 5H-Chris Hile[10]; 9. 18$-Sean Beardsley[1]; 10. 5HH-Amy Holland[7]; 11. 15-Todd Root[9]; 12. 12-Darren Smith[8]; 13. 7Z-Zachary Payne[19]; 14. 27Z-Dylan Zacharias[16]; 15. 60-Jackson Gill[18]; 16. 32R-Ronnie Davis III[13]; 17. 11T-Jeff Taylor[28]; 18. 3-Chris Mackey[11]; 19. 8-Chris Hulsizer[26]; 20. 63-Adam Roberts[22]; 21. 160-Max Hill[20]; 22. 24-James Witko Jr[3]; 23. JD33-Joshua Landers[27]; 24. 38-Tim Harris[25]; 25. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[23]; 26. 24K-Nick Krause[24]; 27. 9X-Tyler Trump[4]; 28. 17-Marcus Dinkins[21]…. Track Champion – Tim Sears Jr.

DIRTcar 358 Modified Bonuses 1. $300 2. $200 3. $100: Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Jeff Taylor

Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds LCQ – (10 Laps): 1. 7Z-Zachary Payne[1]; 2. 160-Max Hill[3]; 3. 17-Marcus Dinkins[4]; 4. 63-Adam Roberts[6]; 5. 7S-Torrey Stoughtenger[2]; 6. 24K-Nick Krause[8]; 7. 38-Tim Harris[10]; 8. 8-Chris Hulsizer[7]; 9. JD33-Joshua Landers[9]; 10. (DNF) 11T-Jeff Taylor[5]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman – (25 Laps): 1. 33-Richard Murtaugh[6]; 2. 80X-Mike Button[2]; 3. 83-Brett Sears[5]; 4. 51-Richard Townsend Jr[8]; 5. 6-Cody Manitta[14]; 6. AONE-Bucky Hayes[1]; 7. 88H-Chris Hulsizer[10]; 8. R1-Riley Rogala[11]; 9. 38-Zach Sobotka[13]; 10. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[4]; 11. 99-Jordan Millard[18]; 12. 14AJ-AJ Miller[7]; 13. 28X-Stephen Marshall[12]; 14. 138-Dana Davis[17]; 15. 0-Tony Finch II[23]; 16. 16X-Savannah Laflair[3]; 17. 16-Earl Rudy[9]; 18. 21-Ryan Barrett[21]; 19. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[24]; 20. 32-Joe Trichilo[20]; 21. 12-Owen Bird[16]; 22. 52B-Matthew Backus[19]; 23. 19C-Brandon Carvey[15]; 24. (DNS) 72-Hunter Hollenbeck .. Track Champion – Zach Sobotka

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Feature Winner Bonus: $100: Richard Murtaugh

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Hard Charger $100: Cody Manitta

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman Heat Winners Bonus $100: Richard Murtaugh, Buckey Hayes, Mike Button.

Sweet Frog – Sweet 16 – $50 Bonus: Savannah Laflair

AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites – (20 Laps): 1. 6J-Joe Isabell[1]; 2. 88Z-Zack Babcock[3]; 3. 5K-Matt Kitts[5]; 4. 55-Joseph Garafolo[6]; 5. 10W-Justin Williams[2]; 6. 06-Mike Mullen[4]; 7. 6Z-Greg Zack[10]; 8. 9-Roger Olschewske Jr[11]; 9. M1-Thomas Mackey[17]; 10. 2D-Jacob Dupra[7]; 11. 4J-Jacob Malbouf[12]; 12. X-Colby Herzog[9]; 13. 45-Marc Stevens[14]; 14. 155-Nicholas Garafolo[13]; 15. 16-Tucker Halliday[8]; 16. 07S-Steve Riddle[15]; 17. (DNS) B1-Jeff Isabell Jr

Empire Super Sprints – (25 Laps): 1 (25 Laps): 1. #10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]; 2. #79-Jordan Thomas[4]; 3. #01-Danny Varin[2]; 4. #87-Jason Barney[7]; 5. #99L-Larry Wight[20]; 6. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 7. #45-Chuck Hebing[5]; 8. #22-Jonathan Preston[3]; 9. #17-Sammy Reakes IV[8]; 10. #5H-Chris Hile[14]; 11. #98-Joe Trenca[9]; 12. #10-Jeff Cook[11]; 13. #90-Matt Tanner[19]; 14. #56-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 15. #23-Tyler Cartier[18]; 16. 96X-Chad Phelps[23]; 17. #41-Dalton Rombough[24]; 18. #4P-Chase Moran[22]; 19. #13T-Trevor Years[21]; 20. #33-Lacey Hanson[6]; 21. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[17]; 22. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[13]; 23. #53-Shawn Donath[10]; 24. #36-Logan Crisafulli[16]

