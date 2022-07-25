FULTON, NY – The racing Saturday night at the Fulton Speedway was as hot as the weather on RFH’s Hideaway night at the speedway.

Feature winners were, Larry Wight (Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds) Rocky Grosso & Jake Davis (DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman) Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks) Danny Allen (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman) Joe August (Dirt Car Modified Nostalgia Tour).

Matt Becker took advantage of a front row starting spot and would bolt out to a half a straightaway lead in the 35 lap Modified feature by lap five with Tommy Collins, Bob Henry Jr., Andrew Ferguson, and Corey Barker racing in the top-five.

A caution on lap nine would see Becker’s lead evaporate. On the restart, Becker would jump back out to a lead, still running the topside of the speedway.

With fifteen laps showing on the scoring tower, Becker still showed the way out front as the division heavy hitters made their way to the front as Dave Marcuccilli, Collins, Larry Wight, and Tim Sears Jr. raced in the top-five.

On lap twenty you could have thrown a blanket over Becker, Marcuccilli, and Wight with Wight blasting into the lead one lap later.

The caution lights would come on lap twenty-four. On the restart, points leader Sears suddenly slowed to a stop on the front straight. He would be pushed to the pits, ending his night.

Over the final laps Larry Wight had his car working no matter where he put it on the speedway and would cruise under the checkers two seconds ahead of Ron Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli, Todd Root, and Tommy Collins.

Marcuccilli’s third place finish and Tim Sears Jr. mechanical issues now have Marcuccilli the new points leader with only six point-paying races left to decide the 2022 track championship. Dave Marcuccilli (512) Tim Sears Jr. (511) Ron Davis III (499) Marshall Hurd (466) Todd Root (422).

In the first 25 lap Sportsman feature, Friday night’s Brewerton Speedway winner Richard Murtaugh bolted out to a half a straightaway lead by lap five with Cody Manitta, Rocky Grosso, Kearra Backus and AJ Miller in a tight battle for second through fifth.

With ten laps showing on the scoring tower, you could have thrown a blanket over Murtaugh, Manitta, and Grosso who battled for the lead with Miller, and Teddy Clayton not far behind the top-three.

Murtaugh, Grosso, Manitta and now Miller made it a four-way battle at the front with ten laps remaining.

Grosso, who ran the entire race on the bottom groove, worked his way to the lead on lap eighteen and looked to run away from the field.

Just when it looked like Grosso was heading to victory lane, the yellow lights would come out on lap twenty-three, setting up a dash to the checkers.

When the green came back out, Rocky Grosso ran the bottom lane to perfection, collecting his first Fulton Speedway win. AJ Miller, Richard Murtaugh, Cody Manitta, and point leader Chris Mackey completed the top-five.

Jake Davis and Quinn Wallis would bolt out to a two-car breakaway in the early going of the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, while the racing behind them was two- three- and even four-wide.

On lap ten, Davis still led as he still had Wallis hounding his back bumper lap after lap. Wade Chrisman, Jordan Millard, and Brett Sears raced in the top-five.

With ten laps remaining, Davis still led running the bottom as Wallis and Chrisman moved around on the track looking for a way by Davis, with Sears and Millard still in the mix in the top-five.

A yellow would come out on lap twenty, setting up a five-lap dash to the checkers.

Over the final laps there was no stopping Jake Davis as his comeback from a hard wreck where he was knocked out recently was complete as he won the drag race out of turn four to win by a half a car length over Quinn Wallis. Brett Sears, Wade Chrisman, and Andrew Buff completed the top-five.

The Hobby Stocks once again put on a fantastic 20-lap feature.

Edward Stevens and Jim Evans would both lead early laps before Ron Hawker made the winning pass on lap five. The win wasn’t easy as he had to hold off different drivers who challenged him for the win. Bob Buono, Casey Cunningham, Jim Evans, and Ron Marsden finished second through fifth.

Danny Allen dominated the 15-lap Novice Sportsman feature, leading every lap for his first win. Brianna Murtaugh, Hunter Hollenbeck, Rick Kinney, and Steven Talbot completed the top-five.

Joe August cruised to an easy win in the 20-lap Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour feature. Aaron Pugh, Matt Barbour, Steve Longo, and Bill Leonard were in the top-five.

Who says you need water to have a boat race? Not the Fulton Speedway. This Saturday, July 30 Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will present the H2No boat race plus the Midway Fan Fest and racing.

Racing on the speedway will feature the DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman. Modifieds have the week off.

Before the night’s racing, come to the speedway midway to kick off the evening for Fan Fest. Racers will bring their machines of speed from the pits, so fans can get up-close to the cars, talk to their favorite drivers, take pictures, get autographs and driver giveaways.

After the feature racing, get ready for the chaos, carnage and mayhem of the boat race. No trailer is needed as the boats will be tethered to a vehicle with steel cables in a last boat intact free-for-all winner is declared.

Adult G/A is $20.00, 18 years old and under is free. Pits (All Ages) is $35. Pits open at 4:00 pm. Grandstands 5:00 pm. Hot Laps 6:00 pm. Racing 7:00 pm.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]. For all the latest news, go to www.fultonspeedway.com powered by My Race Pass and like the speedway social media pages.

RFH’s Hideaway July 23 Results

Tracey Road DIRTcar Modifieds – (35 Laps): 1. 99L-Larry Wight[16]; 2. 32R-Ronald Davis III[15]; 3. M1-David Marcuccilli[11]; 4. 15-Todd Root[9]; 5. 713-Tommy Collins[3]; 6. 34-Andrew Ferguson[5]; 7. 58M-Marshall Hurd[14]; 8. 31-Corey Barker[8]; 9. 42-Colton Wilson[7]; 10. 11-Justin Crisafulli[19]; 11. 29K-Chris Cunningham[10]; 12. 18$-Sean Beardsley[17]; 13. 79-Jeff Prentice[4]; 14. 160-Max Hill[18]; 15. 10R-Ryan Richardson[6]; 16. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[13]; 17. 329-Matt Becker[1]; 18. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[2]; 19. 60X-Rusty Smith[21]; 20. 16-Aaron Jacobs[22]; 21. 3K-AJ Kingsley[12]; 22. 13-Teddy Starr[20]

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 – (25 Laps): 1. 57H-Rocky Grosso[4]; 2. 14AJ-AJ Miller[8]; 3. 33-Richard Murtaugh[1]; 4. 6-Cody Manitta[6]; 5. 3-Chris Mackey[7]; 6. 5D-Kyle Devendorf[12]; 7. 19J-Joe Kline[11]; 8. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[13]; 9. 28-Alan Fink[14]; 10. 51X-Jimmy Moyer[15]; 11. 48-Kearra Backus[2]; 12. 01R-Robert Gage[5]; 13. 28X-Stephen Marshall[10]; 14. 19K-Kevan Cook[20]; 15. 9D-Brett Draper[3]; 16. 77J-Justin Breezee[17]; 17. 76G-Skylar Greenfield[19]; 18. 44-Gordon Smith III[16]; 19. (DNS) 77L-Buddy Leathley; 20. (DNS) 11C-Austin Cooper; 21. (DNS) 39S-Josh Fellows; 22. (DNS) 7W-Nick Stahlman

DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 – (25 Laps): 1. 15J-Jake Davis[2]; 2. 21W-Quinn Wallis[3]; 3. 83X-Brett Sears[6]; 4. 00W-Wade Chrisman[10]; 5. 92-Andrew Buff[11]; 6. 57-Remington Hamm[12]; 7. 4-Emmett Waldron[5]; 8. 5-Amy Holland[8]; 9. 1M-Tyler Murray[17]; 10. 19H-Colby Herzog[15]; 11. 33JR-Clayton Brewer III[21]; 12. 06W-Dorian Wahdan[9]; 13. 38JR-Jason Parkhurst Jr[14]; 14. 262-Matthew Richardson[16]; 15. 16X-Savannah Laflair[13]; 16. 99-Jordan Millard[4]; 17. 0-Tony Finch II[7]; 18. 5G-Tim Gareau[1]; 19. 44C-Ed Downing[19]; 20. 21-Billy Sauve[18]; 21. (DNS) 30-Michael Root

NAPA Know How Chase Elliott Award: Alan Fink, Tyler Murray.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks – (20 Laps): 1. 14JR-Ronald Hawker[3]; 2. 64-Bob Buono[5]; 3. 29K-Casey Cunningham[7]; 4. 74X-Jim Evans[6]; 5. 711-Ron Marsden[8]; 6. 14-Brennan Fitzgibbons[4]; 7. 13-Adam Hunt[10]; 8. 56-Edward Stevens[1]; 9. 22-Todd Koegel[2]; 10. 28-Brandon Barron[9]; 11. 182-Shawn Hurd[11]; 12. (DNS) 21S-Abagail Schirm

E&V Energy Novice Sportsman – (15 Laps): 1. 17A-Danny Allen[1]; 2. 33B-Brianna Murtaugh[2]; 3. 72-Hunter Hollenbeck[4]; 4. 24K-Rick Kinney[7]; 5. 2T-Steven Tabor[5]; 6. 52M-Matthew Backus[6]; 7. 73-Joe Wilcox[3]

Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour – (20 Laps Top Five): Joe August, Aaron Pugh, Matt Barbour, Steve Longo, Bill Leonard.

