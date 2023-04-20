Lighthouse Lanes Partners with Bruce Racing For 2023 Oswego Speedway Season

OSWEGO, NY – Bruce Racing is proud to announce a partnership with Lighthouse Lanes of Oswego for the upcoming 2023 racing season at Oswego Speedway. With 2021 350-Supermodified track champion Mike Bruce at the controls, Bruce Racing will embark on their first full-time season in the speedway’s Supermodified division this year, while also running part time in the 350-Supermodified ranks. The newly developed relationship with Lighthouse Lanes will play a key role in helping to make the coming season a success. “Being able to partner with Bob (Hoefer) and everyone at Lighthouse Lanes will be huge for our race team this season,” said Mike Bruce. “We’re doing everything we can to put ourselves in a position to be competitive weekly in the Supermodified class this year and thanks to Lighthouse Lanes, we’re certainly on track.” The relationship with Lighthouse Lanes will be a true partnership, as Bruce plans to be present at the lanes with his Supermodified at least once a month. “Promoting our race program and the division is a priority of ours,” said Bruce. “So we will be at the lanes once a month before the races to display our car for a variety of kids bowling parties that will be happening this summer.” Founded in 2003, Lighthouse Lanes is Oswego’s home for bowling and has become one of central New York’s premier bowling locations. Located at 295 East Albany St. in Oswego, Lighthouse Lanes offers opportunities for a variety of special events including birthday parties, fundraisers, leagues and corporate & private events. To learn more visit online at www.lhlanes.com or visit their page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LighthouseLanesOswego. Any businesses interested in helping to support the Bruce Racing effort can contact Mike Bruce at (315) 591-6674 or email [email protected]. Bruce Racing has several partner packages available for the coming season that can be tailored to meet the needs of any business budget. The full Oswego Speedway schedule is now available at www.oswegospeedway.com with the first event of the season scheduled for Saturday, May 27.