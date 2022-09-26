FULTON, NY – AmeriCU Credit Union, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, E & V Energy, and Mirabito, are not just season division sponsors at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedway, but also major contributors of the Fast Friday opening night of the 36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend at the Fulton Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 30 – October 1.

AmeriCU Credit Union STARS Mod Lite East Coast Championship:

About AmeriCU Credit Union:

As a credit union, they are a not-for-profit financial institution owned by members. AmeriCU has been serving the local community for over 65 years and, in that time, have grown to more than 130,000 members, nineteen locations, and $1.5 billion in assets!

Open an AmeriCU account with just $5 if you live, work, worship, or attend school in Central or Northern New York, or you or a member of your family is on active duty, in the reserves, or a veteran of the U.S. military. Open an account and join now.

Nationally Recognized for Excellence… AmeriCU is proud to have been chosen as one of the best credit unions in New York State by Forbes Magazine. Their second annual list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State ranks AmeriCU fourth overall in New York State. AmeriCU is the only credit union in Central and Upstate New York to have been included in the esteemed list. To see everything, they have to offer for all your financial needs, please log onto www.americu.org or call them toll-free at 800.388.2000. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Championship:

About Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux:

Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux is located on Rt. 11 between Brewerton and Central Square.

They are also an official NAPA Auto Care Center, serving all Central New York, Syracuse, and Surrounding Areas.

Need financing? Click on their 40-second finance application right now. Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, nice cars and trux that are Good to Go! To see the great inventory, they have to offer, please visit www.trophyauto.com (315) 668-CARS. As always, support those who support racing.

E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship:

About E&V Energy:

E & V Energy is a family owned and operated business that has been serving their friends and neighbors since 1913.

E & V Energy is there to help you navigate the exciting world of heating and air conditioning. That is right, they said heating and air conditioning is EXCITING! That is because our industry has changed dramatically since their humble beginnings. You will not believe how comfortable your home or business can now be.

They have dedicated their company to a new way of thinking. Their goal is to provide Central New York residents and small businesses with efficient and affordable HVAC solutions. There is a wealth of information on their website to get you started: ductless heating and cooling solutions, energy efficient furnaces, boilers and air conditioners, fuel oil or propane delivery options, generators.

E&V Energy has locations in Auburn, NY, Geneva, NY, Cortland, NY, Hamilton, NY, Ithaca, NY, Wolcott, NY, Fulton, NY, and Watertown, NY.

To see all the services, they provide, visit www.eandvenergy.com.

Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open:

About Mirabito Energy Products & Convenience Stores:

Mirabito has over one hundred convenience stores throughout Central NY and Northeastern PA. They have two locations near the Brewerton Speedway in Brewerton, NY, and Central Square, NY.

Mirabito Energy Products is a family-owned energy business based in Binghamton, New York.

Whether it’s affordable and reliable heat for your home, ecofriendly power and energy for your business, efficient and quality fuel for your vehicles, or skilled installation and dependable service of your equipment, fast and fresh food to eat in or take out, Mirabito Energy Products offers customized solutions to meet your needs and simplify your life.

Mirabito’s energy products and service offerings include:

Home Heating & Cooling: reliable fuel delivery, skilled equipment installation and dependable service

Commercial Fuels: customized heating options that meet your business needs and priorities

Commercial Power & Gas: clean-burning natural gas and affordable electric from a provider you can trust

Convenience Stores: quality fuel, fresh food, and fast service for people on the go.

To see all the services, they have to offer at ‘Gotta Go Mirabito’ visit www.mirabito.com.

To see everything Outlaw 200 Weekend for tickets, pit passes, camping rules, division registration, rules, and procedures, plus the weekend schedule, go to www.fultonspeedway.com. Once there, click on the Outlaw 200 tab at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have about the Outlaw 200 weekend, contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] and like the speedway social media pages.

36th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule

Wednesday, September 28

Camping lot opens for the weekend: 5:00 pm

No Pre-Sale Camping Permits. Camping Lots Assigned Upon Arrival. $75 for the weekend

Thursday, September 29

Early Hauler Parking: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Friday, September 30

• $1200-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series (30 Laps)

• $500-to-winAmeriCU Credit Union IMCA STARS East Coast Nationals Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open (25 Laps)

• $500-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stock Open (25-Laps)

• E & V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

• 15-Lap Modified Qualifiers (Winners Earn 17th – 20th Place Starting Spots in Outlaw 200)

• Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout DIRTcar Series Heats (8-Laps) Consolations (10-Laps)

Early Hauler Parking: 9:00 am – 1:30 pm

Ticket Sales/Will Call: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 4:30 pm

Hot Laps: 5:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 6:30 pm

Adult GA – $30

Ages 6-18 GA – $10

Reserved – $35

Pits – $40

Saturday, October 1

• 36th Annual $20,000-to-win Outlaw 200 for Modifieds

• Last Chance Qualifiers & 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY DIRTcar Sportsman Series Shootout

Pit Gates Open: 1:00 pm

Grandstands Open: 2:00 pm

Heat Races Begin: 5:00 pm

Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship: Approx. 8:00 pm

36th Annual Modified Outlaw 200: Approx. 8:30 pm

Adult GA – $40

Ages 6-18 GA – $15

Reserved – $45

Pits – $50

